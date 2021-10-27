Fall Festival Crafts event set for Nov. 6
HURRICANE — The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, are sponsoring their 51st annual Fall Festival Crafts, Vendors and Book event from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Crafters and vendors with a wide variety of merchandise, including jewelry, unusual and hand-crafted wood items, one-of-kind specialty bags, unique fabric and tole-painted gifts, and more will be available for holiday shopping. Shop for your favorite author among the many books for sale.
There will also be baked goodies, candies, pecans and the “famous” Forrest Burdette hot dogs, barbeques and drinks for sale. Come visit with friends and look for gifts and decorations.
The United Methodist Women support local, state and world mission projects with funds raised from community events.
For directions to the church, check out the web site, www.forrestburdette.com.
Main Street Trick or Treat on Oct. 29
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane offers Main Street Trick or Treat from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
Main Street will be closed to traffic between A-Z storage and the fire department for a fun, safe, street-party type of experience. Wingate by Wyndham is the major sponsor for the event.
Kids development screenings set
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings will be offered Friday, Dec. 3, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 1/2 to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Register qualifying babies with 4-H
WINFIELD — Moms-to-be who are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October could have their new bundle of joy honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, will shower the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 3 with gifts.
This will mark the 30th year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the “October Baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by Oct. 31.
The baby and family must reside in Putnam county and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
The Putnam Bridal Expo is scheduled for 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Valley Park.
Watch for more details at https://www.facebook.com/events/593395394985357/.