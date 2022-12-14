Christmas dinner boxes provided
HURRICANE — First Baptist Church of Hurricane is giving away free Christmas dinner boxes beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and continuing while supplies last.
The boxes will contain ham and other items to help families make a Christmas meal. If you know of someone in need, please encourage them to take advantage of this free dinner box giveaway.
The church is located at 2635 Main St., Hurricane.
As you arrive, please park in the lower parking lot off of Main Street. Vehicles will be lined up by volunteers until 400 boxes are distributed.
Free open gym time being offered
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is paying for free open gym time on Saturdays now through the end of March 2023 at ZoneOut Sports (located on Morris Court, just off Main Street in Hurricane).
The open gym time, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, is for first- through fifth-graders who live in Putnam County.
Tickets on sale now for Boatfest
HURRICANE — Tickets are on sale now for Boatfest, West Virginia’s premiere retro computing event, which is set for June 23-25 in the Copper Room above O’Connolly’s Irish Pub in Hurricane.
More than 20 vintage computers and consoles — including Atari, Apple, Commodore, Nintendo, and Sega — will be set up, as well as trivia contests, high score competitions, and more.
Because of capacity, a limited number of tickets are available.
Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com by searching for “Boatfest 2023” in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Cross Lanes UMC hosts Baby Love Pantry
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Dec. 16.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Buffalo UMC welcomes all to Christmas activities
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation invites area families to spend Christmas with them this year.
Activities include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday Morning at 10 a.m.; Luncheon with Santa at noon on Dec. 18; Christmas Eve Service on Dec. 24 at TBA time, and a Christmas Cantata at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Buffalo UMC is a small congregation located in The Buffalo Historic Square. The church invites everyone to worship every Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m.
For more information, call Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.