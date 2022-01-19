HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this spring. Beginning Jan. 25, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years of age and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Jan. 21.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Meeks Crush Run set for Feb 5
HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Crush Run is set for 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Feb. 5 at Hurricane City Park.
“There’ll be finisher’s awards, s’mores, pepperoni rolls, Orange Crush, donuts, and even more warm camp fires at the finish line than last year. That’s just the start of the good stuff at this year’s Crush Run,” organizers said in a news release.
The race will include a half marathon, 5K and kids run.
MMTA Sustainers will get a 10% discount. If you’re not a Sustainer, you can sign up while you register for the Crush Run.
The Crush Run supports the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
