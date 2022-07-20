Fire, rescue carnival begins today
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Fire & Rescue Carnival begins today and continues through Saturday, July 23, at Hurricane High School.
The carnival is open from 6:30-11:30 p.m. each day.
K9 demonstration event set for July 26
HURRICANE — Learn more about the K9 police officers who work with their human partners to keep our neighborhoods safe, along with a demonstration of their skills and abilities, during a K9 Discussion and Demonstration at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Hurricane City Park baseball field.
The event is organized by the Putnam County Library.
Library’s Fitness Friday set for July 22
BUFFALO — Putnam County Library’s next Fitness Friday will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 22 at the Toyota Nature Trail in Buffalo.
The library encourages patrons to get outside and try new ways of being fit in Putnam County, in partnership with West Virginia American Water.
The Toyota Nature Trail in Buffalo is not only for employees but for everyone to enjoy. Take a stroll to see what Toyota is doing to encourage wildlife in the area. The walk is about a mile on packed gravel, beginning at the last Toyota entrance (to the left of the pharmacy).
Kids fish habitats program on July 21
BUFFALO — “Troutin’ About — Learning about Fish Habitats” will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Buffalo branch of the Putnam County Library.
Kids can experience what it’s like to be a fish in a West Virginia stream in this interactive program provided by WVDEP.
Photography workshop offered on July 26
HURRICANE — Teens and tweens (and adults, too!) are invited to learn to improve their photography skills in an interactive workshop hosted by photographer Mary Ann Nease in downtown Hurricane.
Meet at the gazebo at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, to start snapping and editing (bring your own device).
The class is organized by the Putnam County Library.
Bluegrass festival coming to Vally Park
HURRICANE — A new bluegrass festival — Pickin’ in the Park — is coming to Valley Park on July 23.
Featuring bands like Johnny Staats & the Delivery Boys, Five and Dime, Ridgetop, and The Putnam Family, this festival will also include local food and crafts vendors.
Baby Love Pantry offered monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Aug. 15.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.