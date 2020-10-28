REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Gritt’s Fall Fun Farm now open
BUFFALO — Gritt’s Fall Fun Farm is open Oct. 29-30.
Hosted by Gritt’s Farm at their farm in Buffalo, a visit to Putnam County in the fall isn’t complete without a day at Gritt’s Fall Fun Farm! Pick your own pumpkin, ride a wagon, get lost in a corn maze, visit their food truck, take home some kettle corn, and let the kiddos play on slides, bounce, zip line, and more.
The farm encourages families to order tickets in advance. Learn more online at www.grittsfarm.com.
Grief counseling at Teays Valley Church
SCOTT DEPOT — If you are suffering from the loss of a loved one, Teays Valley Church of God invites you to join from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 31 for a seminar that will help you prepare for the coming months.
Whether you have suffered a recent loss or one from years ago, we are here to help you find peace. In the seminar you’ll learn how to deal with the many emotions you’ll face during the holidays and what to do about traditions and other coming changes. This is a safe place to express your feelings and find hope.
Call to reserve your space at 304-757-9222 or email brenda@tvcog.org. Social distancing will be observed.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Rd in Scott Depot.
Hurricane, Putnam Co. trick or treat on Oct. 31
HURRICANE — Trick or Treat is scheduled for 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in both Hurricane and Putnam County.
Valley Park hosts Drive Thru Trick or Treat
HURRICANE — Valley Park will host Mystery Tour — Drive Thru Trick or Treat to safely celebrate Halloween this year.
The event continues from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Bring your own bag and visit 15 Halloween-themed story book and movie character sets through Valley Park, including the Mystery Gang brought to you by The Story Booth Characters.
Cost is $10 per car; buy tickets on the Facebook event page, or pay at the gate.
When you arrive, you will get a map along with a mystery riddle. Solve the riddle by the end and be entered to win fun prizes.
Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes church
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.