REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Baby Love Pantry set on first and third Fridays
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name. Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Radio controlled aircraft show set to raise funds for St. Jude
WINFIELD — The Flying Hillbillies Radio Control Club will host a radio controlled aircraft show to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The airshow will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the club’s flying field. located at 1 Mariner, Winfield.
Large and small radio-controlled aircraft will be flown and displayed for the public to enjoy. Radio controlled trainer aircraft and instructor pilots will be available to allow anyone the opportunity to try radio-controlled flying at no charge.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is dedicated to the pursuit of a cure for childhood cancer. Come out and enjoy a day of radio controlled aircraft flying to support a wonderful cause.
For further information, call Mike Spencer, 304-776-4490; Mike Eden, 304-549-9534; or Steve Dipiazza 304-710-9400.
Trick-or-treat is set for Oct. 31 in Hurricane and Putnam
HURRICANE — Trick-or-treat is scheduled for 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in both Hurricane and Putnam County.
Valley Park to host Mystery Tour Drive Thru Trick or Treat
HURRICANE — Valley Park will host Mystery Tour — Drive Thru Trick or Treat to safely celebrate Halloween this year.
The event is planned for 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24; 6 -8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Bring your own bag and visit 15 Halloween-themed story book and movie character sets through Valley Park, including the Mystery Gang brought to you by The Story Booth Characters.
Cost is $10 per car; buy tickets on the Facebook event page, or pay at the gate.
When you arrive, you will get a map along with a mystery riddle. Solve the riddle by the end and be entered to win fun prizes.
March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield tour set
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, Ph.D., will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines.
Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield area will be provided.
Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s hosting car show
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.