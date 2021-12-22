BUFFALO — Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in The Buffalo Historic Square, invites everyone to join them for Christmas Eve Service beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24.
Hear the story of Christmas, sing Christmas hymns, and share in Holy Communion. Come and be blessed.
For more information, call 304-932-3147.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Jan. 7.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Show choirs host Dinner Theater
HURRICANE — Hurricane High School’s Red Hot and Heat Wave show choirs will kick off their 2022 competition season with their annual Dinner Theater, Jan. 7-9, at the high school.
Show times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7; noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9.
The dinner menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, homemade rolls, dessert and drinks. The meal will be served by Red Hot and Heat Wave students and parents. Following dinner, guests will enter the gymnasium, where they will be treated to a sneak peek of the 2022 competition shows. There will also be door prizes and raffles.
Cost is $20 for adults; $15 for children ages 10 and younger. If paying at the door, cost will be $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 and younger. There will be an additional charge for purchases with a credit card.
Seating will be reserved with table assignments, so reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling 304-859-3376.
Putnam County Schools Developmental Screenings are planned for Friday, Jan. 7, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
