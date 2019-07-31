Nova Salon to host grand opening
HURRICANE — Nova Salon and Spa is having a grand opening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 at 3520 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. There will be free salon services, a food truck, and prizes.
Gardening classes to be offered
HURRICANE — The Putnam County WVU Extension Service announces the 2019 Summer Gardening Series. All classes will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturdays at Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. Call the WVU Extension Service Office in Putnam County at 304-586-0217. Scheduled speakers are:
— Aug. 3: Chuck Talbott, WVU Extension Service, "Legal Cannabis in WV"
— Aug. 10: Kathy Talley, Putnam County Master Gardener, "Cooking with Herbs"
— Aug. 17: Chuck Talbott, WVU Extension Service, "Introduction to the Putnam Master Gardener Program"
— Aug. 24: Nancy Hofmann, "Sub-Irrigated Planter Tubs"
— Sept. 7: Myra Simmons, Putnam County Master Gardener, "Landscaping with Perennials"
Church offers spaces for annual city yard sale
HURRICANE — Spaces are available for $10 each for residents, residing outside the city limits, to set up for the annual Citywide Yard Sale at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Call 304-562-5903 to make a reservation.
On sale day, the United Methodist Women will have the "famous" UMW hot dogs, barbecues, drinks, sweets and other items on sale. The official yard sale time will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but yard sale enthusiasts sometimes are out very early.
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will have a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Aug. 22 on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman's Funeral Home in Hurricane.
An alternate checkpoint site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the state police.
The focus of this checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted with the police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
The WVSP encourages the public to use the state police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Putnam County Farmers Market open
HURRICANE — Putnam County Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through October in front of the Valley Park Conference Center.
All vendors are local, within a 100-mile radius, or from West Virginia. You'll find in-season produce, locally raised meat, farm fresh eggs, home baked goods, local honey, fresh flowers, berries, handmade jewelry and crafts, and so much more from local farmers and artisans. https://www.pfmwv.com/
Chair Yoga for those with limited mobility
SCOTT DEPOT — Want to work on your balance and increase your flexibility, but getting down on the floor is difficult?
Try chair yoga! Thursdays from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of God in Scott Depot. Cost is a donation. Call Debbie Jones at 304-545-0203 for details.
Beginner Yoga Series offered in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Want to learn yoga from the ground up? Trinity Yoga in Hurricane offers a five-week Beginners Series. $55 for series. Classes meet once a week for one hour. Watch Facebook for details or call Trinity Yoga at 304-545-0203 to find out how to register.
Free yoga at Valley Park this Summer
HURRICANE — Bring a mat and enjoy yoga and nature at Valley Park at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19. Sponsored by Trinity Yoga, 304-545-0203.
Food Truck Fridays continue in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Food Truck Fridays continue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through September by the Main Street Gazebo in Hurricane.
Take a break from the office, or plan to meet up with friends to sample food from one or more of the area's most popular food trucks and sweet treat trucks.