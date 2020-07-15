REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Petition to change Hurricane High School’s mascot is online
HURRICANE — A petition started by students to change Hurricane High School’s mascot — currently the Redskins — had more than 750 signatures as of Monday evening.
Students and former students created the petition in the wake of the social justice movement, echoing “calls from the National Congress of American Indians, who have been fighting harmful depictions of school mascots for decades,” according to a news release.
The petition is available online at http://chng.it/ZXSbJzpr.
Grant Young of Hurricane earns high honors
TUSCALOOSA, Al. — Grant Young, of Hurricane, was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for spring 2020.
A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Tri-County YMCA Golf Tournament rescheduled
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane.
The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.
Hurricane Sprayground open to public
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Sprayground is now open to the public.
The splash park, located within Hurricane City Park, is free to Putnam County residents and $3 for all others.
For current hours or to book a private event, call 304-562-5896.
Car show set for Oct. 3 at Putnam Co. Courthouse
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.
Picnic in the Park Movie Series set on Thursdays
HURRICANE — Putnam County Parks & Recreation will host a Picnic in the Park Movie Series every Thursday night in July at Valley Park..
On July 16, the movie “Coco” will be shown, sponsored by City National Bank.
That evening will also include a special activity — a Tie Dye Shirt Class. Shirts are $15 for kids, $20 adults. Tickets can be purchased through a link on the event’s Facebook page, or by emailing adeal@putnamcountyparks.com.
Food trucks, art and business vendors, and Putt-Putt along with other various games and contests specific to the movie theme, will begin at 7 p.m. each Thursday. The movie will be shown on a big inflatable movie screen at dark.
Putt-Putt is $5 per person; children under 3 are free.
Movie viewers are invited to bring a blanket or chairs. The film is free, but donations will be accepted. Organizers will mark off spots the grass by the movie screen to help guide social distancing between families.
Hurricane’s Food Truck Friday’s have returned
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays have returned.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.