REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald- dispatch.com.
9-11 Memorial Ceremony set on steps of Putnam County Courthouse
WINFIELD, W.Va. — The American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 of Winfield, West Virginia, will have its annual Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, on the front steps of the Putnam County Courthouse. Guest speaker will be Bobby Eggleton, Putnam County sheriff-elect.
Scott Teays Lions Club hosts fundraiser Sept. 12
SCOTT DEPOT — The Scott Teays Lions Club will have a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the corner of Rt 34 and Great Teays Boulevard in the Huntington Bank parking lot. Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., the club will be selling Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches as long as they last. This is the club’s first attempt doing this and if successful, they will probably do it again.
Homeland Southern Gospel Sing on Sept. 11
SCOTT DEPOT — The Homeland Southern Gospel Sing scheduled for Sept. 11 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 15 Scott Lane, Scott Depot, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drive-through vacation Bible school set for Sept. 11-12
SCOTT DEPOT — The Pine Grove Church of Christ in Scott Depot will host a drive-through vacation Bible school to help fill the void for children who are missing the VBS experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be hosted from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 11 and from 10 a.m. until noon and 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the church, located at 7389 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot.
This will be a socially distanced event. Volunteers from the congregation will present a Bible story, provide a take-home craft and have some other surprises for families that drive through the parking lot. Participants will not have to leave their vehicles.
United Way’s Day of Caring set for Sept. 16
CHARLESTON — United Way of Central West Virginia’s 15th annual Day of Caring is set for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
With the theme of “United We Rise,” it will feature a combination of virtual and onsite projects. Register your team online at unitedwaycwv.org or contact Lisa Hudnall, Community Services Director, at 304-340-3521 for more information.
GLAM Gala set in Hurricane has been canceled
HURRICANE — The 2020 GLAM Gala, scheduled for Sept. 18 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organized by the MOMS Club of Teays Valley, the “mom prom” event raises money for Mission West Virginia, which serves foster children.
“The GLAM Gala supports foster children in West Virginia through the vital work that MissionWest Virginia does,” the club stated in a news release. “Unfortunately, the needs of foster children have not decreased due to COVID-19. We are happy to honor refund requests to anyone who would like to receive one. However, should you desire that your ticket amount be donated to Mission West Virginia, your generous donation would be greatly appreciated.”
If you would like to receive a refund, please send an email to teaysmomsinfo@gmail.com to officially request your refund.
Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club
HURRICANE — Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Tournament is set for Monday, Sept. 21, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
Registration for a four-person team is $650 for chamber members, $700 for non-members; $175 for a single player. Registration is now open for teams and sponsorships. Early registration is recommended for this popular event.
The format for golf tournament is a scramble. Registration is at promptly 9 a.m. and tee time is at 10 a.m.
In addition to golf, participants receive an individual gift, breakfast and dinner. The day will conclude with dinner and awards reception. Golfers will also have a chance to win many luxury prizes and everyone takes a door prize home. There will also be a chance to win a car provided by Mid-Way Ford for a hole-in-one. The Chamber is still accepting door prize donations. Donors will be acknowledged in the official tournament program.
For team registration,door prize donations and/or sponsorship opportunities, contact the Chamber at 304-757-6510 or email Chamber@putnamcounty.org.
Baby Love Pantry set on first and third Fridays of the month
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name. Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Tour set for March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, PhD, will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines. Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield area will be provided.
Cruise-in at Family Fun Day set for Sept. 19
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God and Jeffrey Gillenwater are hosting a Cruise-in at Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the church, located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot.
The cruise-in will be in conjunction with the church’s Family Fun Day Community Carnival.
The cruise-in is open to cars, trucks and bikes — any classic car, custom build or late model car you wish to showcase.
Entry is $15 per vehicle. Peoples Choices Prizes will be award for top three vehicles per popular vote. Each entrant is registered for door prize drawings as well.
There will be alternating live music and DJ. The Family Carnival will be running simultaneously inside the church, with inflatable play areas, games, food and beverages. A children’s clothing giveaway will also be happening onsite.
Automotive vendor/sponsor spots are available for $50 donation and include space for product sales display table/booth. Auto dealers may contact the church about displaying a vehicle as well.
Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s host car show on Oct. 3
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield. Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards. Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.