Painting with the Grinch on Nov. 26
HURRICANE — Alto Design Paint Party & Craft Classes is partnering with Valley Park for an evening of painting with the Grinch from 6 until 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Valley Park Conference Center.
The Grinch will be painting a self portrait as you follow along with a trained artist who will guide you step by step through the featured painting.
Coffee, tea, water and snacks while be provided during the class.
The cost is $38.50 (tax included) per person and includes all supplies you need to complete 11-by-14-inch canvas painting.
Ticket must be purchased in advance, and seating is limited.
Go to AltoDesign.org for tickets.
Wreath workshop set on Nov. 29
HURRICANE — A Mountain State Flower Farm Wreath Design Workshop is planned for 6 until 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Area 34 in Hurricane.
Participants will be guided in creating a wreath using a 12-inch base, which ends up being around 16-inches wide when completed
All supplies are provided to make a festive wreath, but participants may also bring in their items.
To sign up or for more information, visit https://www.mountainstateflowerfarm.com/shop/wreath-design-workshop.
Candy cane wreath workshop on Dec. 1
HURRICANE — Lisa Alto and Alto Design Craft Classes will host a Candy Cane Wreath Making Workshop from 7 until 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Valley Park.
Tickets are $28.50, which includes all supplies needed to make a wreath.
Tickets are limited. Register through PayPal at Alto Design and type “Candy Cane Wreath” in the notes.
Girls Fun Fitness Night Out on Dec. 1
HURRICANE — Revved Up Fitness is hosting the 7th annual Girls Fun Fitness Night Out to raise money for local Backpack Buddy programs.
The event is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Revved Up Fitness, 3910 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Cost is a $25 minimum donation, or participants can “adopt” a child for the spring semester for $110.
The evening will include a fun workout with friends, door prizes and dinner. Participants should wear workout clothing.
For more information, call 304-757-7293.
https://www.facebook.com/events/ 521399859836534/
Xx
HURRICANE — The annual Yuletide in the Park Tree Lighting will take place from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Valley Park.
The evening will include Christmas lights, carriage rides, live nativity, crafts and more.
Xx
BUFFALO — Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Shoppers can browse crafts, new and used items, cookies and candy.
Hot dogs and homemade soups will be available to purchase for dine-in or carryout.
Everyone is welcome.
Xx
BANCROFT, W.Va. — The Town of Bancroft will host its third annual Thanksgiving Parade at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Firefighters from the Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department will lead the parade.
“We may not have marching bands and floats, but we do have lots of heart and fun,” the town stated in a news release. “Decorate your golf cart, your dog, your antique vehicle, or just bring yourself and your family to greet your neighbors and walk off a few calories before the big meal.”
Participants should meet at the baseball field on the corner of Jefferson Street and 3rd Avenue, proceed to 7th Avenue, and come back via Washington Street.
Spectators can watch from their front door or grab a spot at the park or fire department to see the show go by.
Xx
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation invites area families to spend Christmas with them this year.
Activities include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday Morning, beginning Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.; Christmas Bazaar at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3; Luncheon with Santa at noon on Dec. 18; Christmas Eve Service on Dec 24 at TBA time, and a Christmas Cantata at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Buffalo UMC is a small congregation located in The Buffalo Historic Square. The church invites everyone to worship every Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m.
For more information, call Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
Xx
HURRICANE — Join Valley Park and the WV Cupcake Festival for the Yuletide in the Park Small Business Saturday Vendor from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Valley Park Conference Center and Commons Building.
In addition to local crafts vendors, there will also be food trucks.
Follow the Valley Park and WV Cupcake Festival Facebook Pages for updates and announcements.
Xx
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the spring 2023 semester.
The applicants must be pursuing political science as their major, and the scholarships will be used for the 2023 semester, administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we reflect on our past and look to the future.”
Donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated and still being accepted. Mail your donation to WVDWSF Treasurer Mercedes Sayre, 4298 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com. Completed applications must be returned by Dec. 10.