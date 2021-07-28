Art in the Park set for Aug. 6
HURRICANE — Art in the Park — Bird Houses is set for 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Valley Park, Hurricane.
This is part of the summer art series, in which participants are completing projects to be displayed in the park such as garden pavers, fairy stakes, murals, fairy gardens and more. Great for all ages, and alternate projects will be provided for young children.
Tickets are $5 per participant to help with the cost of supplies. Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 843930926208782/
VBS on Aug. 9-13 in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Redeemer Church will host a VBS titled “The Race is On!” from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 9-13. Ages 4-12 are welcome.
Redeemer is located at 3965 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane beside Mountain View Elementary. For more information, call 304-757-1197.
Hurricane City Wide Yard Sale on Aug. 14
HURRICANE — The Hurricane City Wide Yard Sale is planned for Saturday, Aug. 14.
Lists of sales around the city will be published Aug. 10 on the City of Hurricane Facebook page and at Hurricanewv.com.
To add your address to the list, contact the city by Aug. 9 at events@hurricanewv.com or 304-562-5896.
WV Cupcake Fest set for Aug. 27-28
HURRICANE — The WV Cupcake Festival will sweeten things up at Valley Park, Hurricane, on Aug. 27-28.
Events include Cupcake Classic Cruise-In; Pupcake Pageant; kid’s carnival games; food trucks and vendors; pageant; 5K run; cupcake competition and more.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 864804593933470/.
Tri-County YMCA hosts kids event
HURRICANE — Tri-County YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day and Back to School Bash from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Camp High-Tor, 179 Church Camp Road, Hurricane.
The completely free event will offer inflatables, food, demonstrations, music, swimming and more. There will be health screenings and school supply giveaways, too.
Open swim sessions are limited to 90 swimmers. Participants must register for a swim session to participate. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/3vYuFR7.
Sponsorships and vendor opportunities remain available; contact Andrea at 304-757-0016 for more details.
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/366426181761060/.
Great Big Family Reunion Tour in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Sidewalk Prophets Great Big Family Reunion Tour is coming to Hurricane.
This night of songs, stories and family is planned for 7-10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Tickets range from $17.99 to $49.99 and can be purchased at swpgbfr-hurricanewv.eventbrite.com.
Ticket tiers include:
- general admission
- early entry ticket/Devotions with Dave — get early access to seating, and join lead singer Dave Frey for his daily devotional
- VIP pre-show party — join the band for the pre-show party which includes hanging out with the band, games, and a Q/A. VIP tickets also include early entry, and access to Dave’s Devotional
Follow the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 960609424735597/.
Libraries Outdoor Story Time on July 28
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 28.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.
Next Classic Car Club’s shows set for Aug. 21
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.
Next Baby Love Pantry set for Aug. 6
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, Aug. 6.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.