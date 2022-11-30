‘Once Upon a Silent Night’ on Dec. 13
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, is preparing for its upcoming concert titled “Once Upon a Silent Night.”
This 59-member male and female community chorus will perform beloved classics of the season.
The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.
Revved Up Fitness event set for Dec. 1
HURRICANE — Revved Up Fitness is hosting the 7th annual Girls Fun Fitness Night Out to raise money for local Backpack Buddy programs.
The event is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Revved Up Fitness, 3910 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
Cost is a $25 minimum donation, or participants can “adopt” a child for the spring semester for $110.
The evening will include a fun workout with friends, door prizes and dinner. Participants should wear workout clothing.
For more information, call 304-757-7293.
https://www.facebook.com/events/ 521399859836534/
Candy cane wreath workshop on Dec. 1
HURRICANE — Lisa Alto and Alto Design Craft Classes will host a Candy Cane Wreath Making Workshop from 7 until 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Valley Park.
Tickets are $28.50, which includes all supplies needed to make a wreath.
Tickets are limited. Register through PayPal at Alto Design and type “Candy Cane Wreath” in the notes.
Yuletide in the Park Tree Lighting set for Dec. 2
HURRICANE — The annual Yuletide in the Park Tree Lighting will take place from 5:30 until 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Valley Park.
The evening will include Christmas lights, carriage rides, live nativity, crafts and more.
Buffalo UMC hosting Christmas Bazaar
BUFFALO — Buffalo United Methodist Church, located in the Buffalo Historic Square, will host its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Shoppers can browse crafts, new and used items, cookies and candy.
Hot dogs and homemade soups will be available to purchase for dine-in or carryout.
Everyone is welcome.
Buffalo UMC host Christmas activities
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation invites area families to spend Christmas with them this year.
Activities include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday Morning, beginning Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.; Christmas Bazaar at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3; Luncheon with Santa at noon on Dec. 18; Christmas Eve Service on Dec 24 at TBA time, and a Christmas Cantata at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Buffalo UMC is a small congregation located in The Buffalo Historic Square. The church invites everyone to worship every Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m.
For more information, call Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
Scholarship fund is accepting applications
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the spring 2023 semester.
The applicants must be pursuing political science as their major, and the scholarships will be used for the 2023 semester, administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we reflect on our past and look to the future.”
Donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated and still being accepted. Mail your donation to WVDWSF Treasurer Mercedes Sayre, 4298 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com. Completed applications must be returned by Dec. 10.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Dec. 2.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.