HURRICANE — Applications are available for crafters and vendors for the annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. The event is sponsored by the United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette.
The fee is $20 for a booth space. Crafters and vendors interested in an application should call the church office at 304-562-5903 or Ruth Blankenship at 304-542-8281.
Food Truck Friday set for Sept. 16
HURRICANE — A Food Truck Friday Evening Edition is planned for 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, in downtown Hurricane.
Along with several food trucks selling popular items, there will also be free live music.
Putnam Shredding Days are Sept. 16-17
ELEANOR — Putnam Shredding Days are set for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at Eleanor Parl. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Poca Library parking lot. Residents are invited to bring documents for disposal. Limit of five boxes per vehicle. Sponsored by the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority.
MOPS open house set for Sept. 20
HURRICANE — MOPS of Hurricane will host an open house from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 at River Ridge Church in Teays Valley.
MOPS is a Moms of Preschoolers group (birth-kindergarten) who meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at River Ridge Church.
HURRICANE — Community Church of Hurricane will host a craft fair at its location, 212 Dudding Ave. in Hurricane, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be local vendors and concessions as well.
Putnam Co. Youth Day is on Sept.1 7
ELEANOR — The 27th annual Putnam County Youth Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Putnam County Gun Club, adjacent to Eleanor Park, in Eleanor.
The activities will include BB guns, archery, life saver throws, .22 shooting, shotgun shooting, cowboy shooting, sling shot shooting, and air rifle shooting. All equipment will be provided.
The registration fee is $5, which includes a T-shirt for youths ages 18 and younger. Each participant must have an adult leader/parent to be responsible for them. Prizes will be given out throughout the day.
Food and drinks will be available at an onsite concession stand.
For more information, call Dave Thompson at 304-776-1950.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Sept. 16.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
