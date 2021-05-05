REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Libraries to host story time
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 5.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.
Mother’s Day Tea Party set
HURRICANE — Celebrate Mothers Day at Valley Park with a Mother’s Day Garden Tea Party from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.
Enjoy an afternoon with your little one with food provided by Valley Cakes and Cafe, creating a Mommy and Me Journal, and photos in a Mommy and Me photo booth.
Dressing up in your best tea party outfit is encouraged.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids.
Find the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 259692792528750/.
WVU Extension Office plans workshops
TEAYS VALLEY — WVU’s Extension Office for Putnam County is offering a series of free workshops on the creation of backyard pollinator gardens.
Sessions are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays as follows:
- May 11, Managing Backyard Pollinators in Urban and Rural Areas: An overview of the impact of pollinators and steps to ensure their preservation
- May 18, Honey Bee 101: An introduction to starting an apiary and a refresher for established beekeepers
- May 25, Plant Species Selection and Small-Scale Pollinator Habitats: Which plant attract specific pollinators and designing pollinator Victory Gardens
- June 1, Pollinator Habitats with NRCS: Establishing large-scale pollinator habitats and NRCS pollinator programs
The seminars will be held in person at the Main Library in Teays Valley, but seating is limited so registration is requested. A Zoom link is also available upon request, along with recordings and other materials.
Please call Extension Agent Ben Goff at 304-586-0217 or 304-675-0888 to register, or to request a Zoom link.
Walk for breast cancer awareness set for May 8
NITRO — The GFWCWV Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes is sponsoring its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of two members, Mary Fletcher and Mary Purdy, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Nitro Walking Track on Park Avenue, Nitro.
It is not a timed race. Distance is based on individual ability.
There is a $10 walk registration fee. All proceeds will benefit the CAMC Breast Center, providing financial aid to breast cancer patients in need of wigs or personal needs.
Registration forms are available from club members or at Facebook.com/GFWCW-Womans Club of Cross Lanes. Team donations are encouraged, and advance registration recommended.
For more information, call 304-755-3450.
Next Baby Love Pantry is planned for Friday
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next date will be May 7, followed by May 21.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
YMCA golf tourney opens registration for event
SCOTT DEPOT — Registration has begun for the Tri-County YMCA’s 27th Golf Tournament, planned for Friday, May 21, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
There will be morning and afternoon flights with breakfast provided for the morning flight and lunch offered for both flights. All participants are invited to attend the evening Patio Party.
The theme this year is the ‘80s, with the Back to the ‘80s Social Hour and Let’s Glow Crazy Patio Party. There will also be a silent auction, DJ and dancing.
For more information, contact Betsy at 304-757-0016 or betsy@tri-countyymca.org.