Everyone invited to Gospel Concert
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly, Second- Friday Gospel Concert at 7 p.m. on July 9.
The featured group this month is the Inheritance Quartet. Additional singers will include soloists, Brother Jim Edens, from north Charleston, and Brother John Rimmer, from Ona. The church’s concert musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The singing will be followed by a time of fellowship with refreshments and food.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
Democrat Club meets July 12
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Democrat Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 12, in the old Winfield courthouse, 2nd floor. Participants are invited to bring a covered dish and share input for the club’s 2021 activities.
Market and movie night set for July 8
HURRICANE — The next Night Market and Movie Night is set for 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Valley Park.
There will be live music, food and craft vendors, and a movie on the big screen at nightfall.
The Settlement will perform the free concert. The movie will the “The Sandlot.”
All invited to event of southern gospel
St. ALBANS — The Songfellows Trio from Nashville, Tennessee, and the John Paul Stephenson Family from Scott Depot will perform at the Browns Creek Church of God, 2550 Browns Creek Road, St. Albans, at 7 p.m. on July 10.
The church invites all to join them for an evening of good southern gospel music.
Outdoor Story Time set for today
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 7.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.
Schedule for car shows announced
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10.
Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.
Art in the Park continues July 9
HURRICANE — The summertime Art in the Park series continues with “Suncatchers and Windchimes” from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 9.
This summer, participants will complete projects to be displayed in the park such as garden pavers, fairy stakes, murals, fairy gardens and more. Great for all ages, and there will be alternate projects for young children.
Tickets are $5 per participant to help with the cost of supplies. Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 1178788615876677/.