REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Donahue autograph signing rescheduled
HURRICANE — Reese Donahue WVU Mountaineer Autograph Signing has been rescheduled for 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Sports Fanz WV, 105 Liberty Square, Hurricane.
Hosted jointly by Sports Fanz WV and the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
If you cannot attend, Sports Fanz will get your items signed for you. For questions and prices call 681-235-3124.
Teays Valley Church of God hosting craft fair
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a large vendor and craft fair from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, at the church, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot. Come shop for $5 bling.
There will be a large variety of other local crafters and vendors.
This event is helping the Youth at TVCOG go to the International Youth Convention in Orlando, Florida.
Golf tournament rescheduled for July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane.
The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.
Underwater Egg Hunt moved to May 30
SCOTT DEPOT — Tri-County YMCA’s Underwater Egg Hunt 2020, originally scheduled for April, has been moved to May 30.
Ages 1-13 can collect floating and sinking eggs to redeem for goodies. Cost is $2 per participant, and registration is required.
Participants under 6 years of age must have a parent/guardian in the water with them. Only US Coast Guard approved flotation devices are permitted.
The hunt will be divided into four time slots, with 60 participants allowed per time slot.
Register online at tri-countyymca.org.
The Tri-County YMCA is located at 200 Carls Lane, Scott Depot.
Hurricane Fire & Rescue carnival set for Jume 9-13
HURRICANE — Hurricane Fire & Rescue’s annual Carnival, originally planned for June 9-13 at Hurricane High School, has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement on Facebook, Hurricane Fire & Rescue wrote, “We have spoken with the school system, the health department and other subject matter experts and can not find a way to conduct the carnival in a manner which would ensure the health and safety of the public and our staff. We appreciate your support through the years and will see you on the midway next year.”