REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Old Mill Bakery to host Meet and Greet
HURRICANE — The Old Mill Bakery will be host to a Meet and Greet on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 12 to 2 p.m., to showcase our newest exhibit and introduce the artist behind it: Dale Morton, of Dale Morton Studio Mascot Costumes. Dale is a local artist and mascot maker who has serviced companies all around the world from his studio right here in Hurricane, West Virginia. Come meet Dale at The Old Mill Bakery, located at 200 Morris Court in Hurricane. Be sure to stop by and witness the amazing talent housed in our wonderful city. For questions, please call 304-993-8075.
Teays Valley Church of God hosts seminar
SCOTT DEPOT — If you are suffering from the loss of a loved one, Teays Valley Church of God invites you to join from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 31 for a seminar that will help you prepare for the coming months.
Whether you have suffered a recent loss or one from years ago, we are here to help you find peace. In the seminar you’ll learn how to deal with the many emotions you’ll face during the holidays and what to do about traditions and other coming changes. This is a safe place to express your feelings and find hope. Call to reserve your space at 304-757-9222 or email brenda@tvcog.org. Social distancing will be observed. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot.
Hurricane Bridge battlefield tour set for Oct. 24
HURRICANE — Author-historian Philip Hatfield, PhD, will host a tour of the March 28, 1863 Hurricane Bridge battlefield from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The family-friendly event is free. If COVID-19 precautions are still in effect, organizers will observe current guidelines.
Hatfield’s study of this battle has shown it was much larger than previously thought, and also had a key, but often overlooked, strategic importance for both armies. Be prepared to walk up to a half mile and dress for a wooded area outdoors.
Participants should park at Hurricane Town Elementary parking lot, where a shuttle service to the battlefield area will be provided.
Free drive-thru Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 24
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host a free drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, for pre-school and elementary kids.
A cast of characters, made up of church members, will wave community kids through the church’s parking lot in a “reverse parade” event. At the end of the route, each child present will receive a bag of candy.
“This was a COVID-friendly way to do this much-loved annual event,” the Rev. Megan Cloninger, the church’s children’s pastor, said in a news release. “We hope to see a big turnout from the community.”
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, between Rocky Step and McCloud roads in Scott Depot.
Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Mystery Tour — Drive Thru Trick or Treat
HURRICANE — Valley Park will host Mystery Tour — Drive Thru Trick or Treat to safely celebrate Halloween this year.
The event is planned for 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24; 6 -8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Bring your own bag and visit 15 Halloween-themed story book and movie character sets through Valley Park, including the Mystery Gang brought to you by The Story Booth Characters.
Cost is $10 per car; buy tickets on the Facebook event page, or pay at the gate.
When you arrive, you will get a map along with a mystery riddle. Solve the riddle by the end and be entered to win fun prizes.
Hurricane, Putnam Trick or Treat set for Oct. 31
HURRICANE — Trick or Treat is scheduled for 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, in both Hurricane and Putnam County.
Baby Love Pantry set on first, third Fridays
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available.
There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s name.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.