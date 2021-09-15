Sobriety checkpoint set on Sept. 16
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Sept. 16, on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home.
An alternative site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
The focus of the checkpoint is the enforcement of driving under the influence laws. Officers might also enforce reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt laws.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on an hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Youth Outdoor Shooting in Eleanor
ELEANOR — The 26th annual Youth Outdoor Shooting Day is set for 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Putnam County Gun Club in Eleanor.
The day will include .22-rifle shooting; air-rifle shooting; casting; shotgun shooting; archery; slingshot and more.
For more information, call Bill Shank at 304-539-2944 or Dave Thompson at 304-776-1950.
Women’s meeting on Sept. 18 canceled
ROANOKE, W.Va. — Due to the delta variant COVID-19 crisis in West Virginia, the 57th annual Meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women, Inc. which was to be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia, has been canceled.
Please contact your county club for more information. Visit www.facebook.com/WVFDW for updates.
A Sweet Night of Hope set for Sept. 18
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will host, “A Sweet Night of Hope,” at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Enjoy free desserts, hear inspiring stories from cancer survivors and learn about risk factors and ways to do self-assessments to get ahead of cancer treatment.
Everyone is invited. Call 304-757-9222 to register so that the church can plan for the number who will attend. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
St. John UMC hosts Fall Festival on Sept. 25
SCOTT DEPOT — St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot will host a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The festival will feature craft vendors, free craft activities for children, hot dogs/chili/soup and bake sale. The event will take place in the gymnasium. Plenty of parking on lower-level lots.
Vendors welcome; if interested call 304-951-8380.
Masks will be required.
Community Fall Clean Up set for Sept. 25
CROSS LANES — The Cross Lanes United Methodist Men extend an open invitation to those interested in joining them in doing their “Community Fall Clean Up” by picking up trash along their designated area on Big Tyler Road from Frontier Drive to Doc Bailey Road on Saturday, Sept. 25.
To begin the cleanup, everyone will meet at 8 a.m. at the church on 5320 Frontier Drive for biscuits and donuts.
All participants will receive a token of appreciation from the state of West Virginia.
For more information, call Jerry Meadows at 304-415-6510, or email jwmeadows@frontier.com.
Future 4-Her marks 30th year in October
WINFIELD — Moms-to-be who are expecting a baby sometime around the first full week of October could have their new bundle of joy honored as this year’s Putnam County Future 4-Her.
The Putnam County Leaders’ Association, in celebration of National 4-H Week, Oct. 3-9, will show the first Putnam County baby born on or after Oct. 3 with gifts.
This will mark the 30th year of recognizing a “Future 4-Her.”
To be eligible, the “October Baby” must be pre-registered with the Putnam County 4-H Office by calling 304-586-0217 or emailing Raechel.neal@mail.wvu.edu by October 31, 2021.
The baby and family must reside in Putnam county and the parents must be willing to allow photos to be taken for publicity when the baby is “showered” with gifts from 4-Hers.
Cops-N-Rodders announce car shows
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show. There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.
Murder Mystery Dinner Show set for Oct. 2
HURRICANE — The Hurricane High School show choirs are hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner Show. Come and enjoy an exciting dinner and show produced by the Murder and Merriment Company on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the school.
Doors open for seating at 5:30 p.m.; dinner and show will run from 6 until 9 p.m.
The show theme is “Clueless!” Nine guests have been offered $50,000 to spend the night in a creepy mansion. If they all survive by morning, they each collect their money. If not, then all bets are off!
Dinner menu: spaghetti and alfredo pasta, bread, salad, and cake.
Price: $40 per person (price includes dinner and entertainment). All guests will be assigned a table to their party.
Order tickets online at www.hurricaneshowchoirs.com.
Chelsea Chen to perform on Oct. 10
HURRICANE — Chelsea Chen will perform on the world class Harrah Symphonic Organ at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
Chen will be “stunning” the audience with poplar and classical music at this first concert event of the 2021-2022 season.
Admission $10 adults; students and children free. More information at www.pipesounds.org. Directions to the church are available at www.forrestburdette.com.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, Sept. 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.