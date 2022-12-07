Christmas parade set in Hurricane
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Christmas Parade begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The theme for this year’s parade “A Candyland Christmas.”
Entry is free, but participants are asked to register no later than Dec. 7. Parade lineup will begin at 3 p.m. just past Hurricane Middle School, at Hurricane Bridge Park. The parade will end at First Baptist Church on Main Street.
For more details and to register, go to https://www.hurricanewv.com/christmasparade.
Church hosts play on Dec. 9
SCOTT DEPOT — The drama team of Teays Valley Church of God, “Acts of Praise,” will present a light-hearted Christmas “whodunnit” play on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10. Both performances are at 7:30 p.m.
The show, “The Mystery of the Missing Magi,” by Brian Sylvia, is sure to be an evening of laughter and inspiration for the whole family. Admission is free.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rock Step, in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Walk Through Bethlehem set
HOMETOWN — A Walk Through Bethlehem is planned for 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle, 25 3rd Ave., Hometown.
Walk through a reproduction of what Bethlehem might have looked like at the time of the birth of Christ.
Follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/ 3185924801671025/
Applications being accepted for scholarship
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democratic Women Scholarship Fund Committee is accepting applications for scholarships for the spring 2023 semester.
The applicants must be pursuing political science as their major, and the scholarships will be used for the 2023 semester, administered through the financial aid office of the higher education institution of their choosing.
The West Virginia Democratic Scholarship Fund was established to further the education of the future women leaders of the Democratic Party in West Virginia.
“West Virginia Democratic Women have always supported education and encouraged our youth to become more involved in the Democratic Party,” said Barbara Scott, chair of the committee. “Now is the perfect time to establish this scholarship as we reflect on our past and look to the future.”
Donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated and still being accepted. Mail your donation to WVDWSF Treasurer Mercedes Sayre, 4298 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
For an application, email wvdemwomenscholarship@gmail.com. Completed applications must be returned by Dec. 10.
Buffalo United Methodist Church hosting activities
BUFFALO — The Buffalo United Methodist Church congregation invites area families to spend Christmas with them this year.
Activities include an Advent Bible Study every Thursday Morning at 10 a.m.; Luncheon with Santa at noon on Dec. 18; Christmas Eve Service on Dec 24 at TBA time, and a Christmas Cantata at 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Buffalo UMC is a small congregation located in The Buffalo Historic Square. The church invites everyone to worship every Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m.
For more information, call Pastor Mark Harris at 304-932-3147.
‘Once Upon a Silent Night’ free concert set for Dec. 13
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, is preparing for its upcoming concert titled “Once Upon a Silent Night.”
This 59-member male and female community chorus will perform beloved classics of the season.
The public is welcome to this free concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane.
For more information, check out the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instagram pages or contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.