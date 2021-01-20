REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Special Olympics to host Polar Plunge
HURRICANE — The Special Olympics WV Polar Plunge — Freezin’ for a Reason — is set for Feb. 6 at Hurricane City Park.
Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m.; a costume contest will start at 4:30 p.m.; and the big plunge will happen at 5 p.m. in a large, temporary pool near the Sprayground.
Polar Plunges are Special Olympics WV’s largest fundraising activity. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Participant perks include:
Raise $50, get
- a T-shirt
- Raise $200, get a tumbler and T-shirt
- Raise $350, get a fleece, a tumbler and a T-shirt
- Raise $500, get a gift certificate for dinner, a fleece, a tumbler and a T-shirt
Special awards will also be given for individuals and teams that raise the most money, along with best individual and best team costumes.
Shepherd University releases deans list
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Nine hundred twenty-five students were named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a 3.4 grade point average for the semester and carry at least 15 hours of coursework or be in a professional teaching block.
Local students who made the list include:
Hurricane:
- Brenden J. Lewis
- Red House: Chloe A. Bailey
Baby Love Pantry set monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Fruit tree fundraiser starts in February
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Master Gardener Association is conducting its 2020 fruit tree fundraiser during the months of February and March.
Apple, pear, peach, plum, and apricot/plum hybrids are available.
The public is invited to be a part of a bulk order with the Master Gardeners for trees from Adams County Nursery, Inc. in Pennsylvania. Depending on the group order size, shipping, royalties, etc., tree prices typically range from $12 to $16 each. An additional donation of $4 per tree will be collected to help fund various community projects by the association.
Price breaks, premium charges, disease resistant varieties, rootstocks (which determine tree size) and pollination considerations are located at the company’s website (http://www.acnursery.com/acn_trees.php) or can be discussed with Master Gardener representative Mike Roth.
To place an order or for further information, call Roth at 304-545-2048 or email him at cmichaelroth@hotmail.com. The sooner the orders are placed, the more likelihood the variety will be available. Orders must be received by Feb. 29.