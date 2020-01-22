Putnam County Collaborative Pre-K registration begins
WINFIELD — Registration has begun for the Putnam County Collaborative Pre-K Program which provides free 4-year-old Pre-K.
Parents and guardians may go to the Pre-K website at www.putnamschools.com and click on the “parent” tab to start the registration process by filling out the questionnaire. If you do not have internet access available, visit your local Putnam County Library branch to use their computers and receive guidance. Librarians have been trained to assist with this process.
You may also visit the central office of Putnam County Schools in Winfield, and someone will help you with the online registration process. Children must live in Putnam County and turn 4 before July 1, 2020, to be eligible.
More information about free Putnam County Pre-K can be found at www.putnamschools.com or by contacting 304-586-0500 x 1133 or x 1122.
Tech workshop set at Cross of Grace Lutheran
HURRICANE — Cross of Grace Lutheran Church will be hosting a Technology 101 Workshop at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Volunteers will attempt to answer questions and on multiple subjects including: Windows 10; how to use iPhone and Android smart phones; how to set up an email account; Facebook, Twitter & Instagram; transfer photos from devices to DVD, etc. So bring your tech, and we will do our best to assist you with any questions that you may have. We will have laptops setup to be used as part of the workshop. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Hurricane show choirs host Red Hot Championship on Jan. 25
HURRICANE — The Hurricane show choirs are hosting the Red Hot Championship festival on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the high school.
The lineup includes local schools Buffalo, Poca, Nitro, Sissionville, Herbert Hoover, Capital, and Winfield, as well as Beavercreek and Olentangy from Ohio and Clover Hill, Virginia. A total of 15 groups will perform.
Ticket prices are $15 for the entire day (come-and-go) for adults, kids 12 and under $10.
The shows start at 8 a.m.; preliminary awards are at 4:45 p.m. and finals begin at 6 p.m.
Watch for a detailed, up-to-date schedule at https://www.showchoir.com/events/event.php?id=4380&date=20200125.
Sinking of USAT Dorchester by a U-boat event set for Feb. 3
WINFIELD — At 6 p.m. on Feb. 6, the American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 at the Winfield Presbyterian Church on Ferry Street will have a Four Chaplains Memorial Service to mark the anniversary of the sinking of the USAT Dorchester by a U-boat in the North Atlantic on Feb. 3, 1943.
Among the 672 who died were four U.S. Army chaplains, who gave their life jackets to others.
Following the service, a covered dish dinner will be held at the Winfield Community Center. The public is invited.
Free ACT math prep review in Scott Depot on Feb. 1
SCOTT DEPOT — In preparation for the next ACT Test, Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a free review from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Feb. 1. The class will be led by a certified math teacher.
To register your student, call 304-757-9222. Space is limited.
Teays Valley Church of God is now located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Taylor Cox of Putnam County earns honors
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Taylor Cox of Putnam County was named to the Honorable Mention List at Alderson Broaddus University. Dr. Joan Propst, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, has released the Dean’s and Honorable Mention lists to recognize students for their academic distinction.
Students who achieved a 3.40 to 3.59 are given honorable mention.
Jeannette Acevedo named to Dean’s List
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Jeannette Acevedo of Hurricane was named to the Dean’s List by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study.
Large craft and vendor show in Scott Depot on Jan. 25
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God will welcome 80 vendors to a Craft and Vendor event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Local artists and business persons will be selling goods, and concessions will be available for purchase as well.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
Free dealing with dementia seminar in Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is hosting a “Dealing with Dementia” seminar from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Family caregivers are the backbone of community-based services, providing over $450 billion of unpaid services across this nation.
To support our local family caregivers of people with dementia, Teays Valley Church of God is offering a workshop to provide tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves.
Those who attend the workshop will receive a copy of the new “Dealing with Dementia” guide. This guide provides over 300 pages of information and solutions to problems caregivers face every day.
Space is limited. Call 304-757-9222 to register.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.