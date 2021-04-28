REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Breast cancer walk planned for May 8
NITRO — The GFWCWV Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes is sponsoring its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in honor of two members, Mary Fletcher and Mary Purdy, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at the Nitro Walking Track on Park Avenue, Nitro.
It is not a timed race. Distance is based on individual ability.
There is a $10 walk registration fee. All proceeds will benefit the CAMC Breast Center, providing financial aid to breast cancer patients in need of wigs or personal needs.
Registration forms are available from club members or at Facebook.com/GFWCW-Womans Club of Cross Lanes. Team donations are encouraged, and advance registration recommended.
For more information, call 304-755-3450.
Registration set for YMCA golf tourney
SCOTT DEPOT — Registration has begun for the Tri-County YMCA’s 27th Golf Tournament, planned for Friday, May 21, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
There will be morning and afternoon flights with breakfast provided for the morning flight and lunch offered for both flights. All participants are invited to attend the evening Patio Party. The theme this year is the ‘80s, with the Back to the ‘80s Social Hour and Let’s Glow Crazy Patio Party. There will also be a silent auction, DJ and dancing.
For more information, contact Betsy at 304-757-0016 or betsy@tri-countyymca.org.
Cruise-in was held on Saturday, more planned
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club had its first cruise-in of the season on Saturday.
Upcoming shows are planned for May 15; June 19; July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.
Shamrock Shuffle to start at 9 a.m. May 1
ELEANOR — The Putnam County Fair Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in Eleanor.
The race will benefit Bee Ridge Bears 4-H and Putnam County Fair for fairground improvements. The Putnam County Fair is upgrading and expanding. Many of the Putnam and surrounding community members spend a significant amount of time at the fairgrounds during the week of fair. The money earned will be put toward electrical renovations and building a goat barn/shelter.
Register for the race by April 30 at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Eleanor/PutnamCountyFairShamrockShuffle5K?fbclid=IwAR1UXhaX2zn1xcEEd2dQnQWexjbDO8p0dK13dZ9e4fqmHFsdBl-S0AmlgRI.
Church’s Baby Love Pantry planned on May 7
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next date will be May 7, followed by May 21.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.