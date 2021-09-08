Sobriety checkpoint set on Sept. 18
HURRICANE — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thursday, Sept. 18, on W.Va. 34 in front of Chapman’s Funeral Home. An alternative site has been designated along W.Va. 34 in front of the old Teays Valley detachment of the West Virginia State Police.
The focus of the checkpoint is the enforcement of driving under the influence laws. Officers might also enforce reckless driving, speeding and seatbelt laws.
The West Virginia State Police encourages the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to report drunk drivers, reckless driving, stranded motorists and criminal violations. By dialing *SP on an hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest state police detachment.
Baby Love Pantry takes place monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Friday, Sept. 18.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Second-Friday Gospel Sing set
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly, Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10.
Featured group this month will be The Crown Quartet, from Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. Additional singers will include soloists Sister Juanita Phillips from North Charleston and Brother David Ramey from Culloden. The church’s concert musicians and singers include Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The concerts feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music, and will be followed by a time of fellowship, with refreshments and food.
The church is located at 3225 E. Putnam Ave., one block north of the former Rite-Aid store.
GriefShare meeting takes place on Sept 8
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is the location for a new “GriefShare” weekly support group that will meet on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, and continuing for 13 weeks. Childcare is available.
“GriefShare” is a caring support group for people grieving the loss of someone close. The group is sponsored by people who understand what grief feels like and is designed to offer comfort and encouragement to those who are grieving.
Whether you have recently lost a loved one or it is has been several years, “GriefShare” can help.
The class is free, but participants must purchase a workbook for $20. Register by emailing: admin@tvcog.org or by calling 304-757-9222 to register.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.
Cops-N-Rodders hosting cruise-ins
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club’s upcoming shows are planned for Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.