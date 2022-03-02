Bridge groups seek Players and subs
TEAYS VALLEY — Tuesday and Wednesday bridge groups play at Redeemer Church in Teays Valley from 10:30 a.m. to about 2:30 p.m. Players and subs are needed for both groups. Bridge refresher training will be provided for those who want it or want to learn.
If interested, call 304-562-6496 and leave a message. Someone will return your call.
Vendors sought for Spring Festival
HURRICANE — Vendors are wanted for the Hurricane Main Street Spring Festival, set for 1 until 5 p.m. on May 7.
A link to an online registration form can be found at www.hurricanewv.com.
Vendor spaces cost $30 each. This year’s festival theme is “Carnival.”
Food trucks must have prior permission to register.
For more information, contact Amanda Ramey at 304-562-5896 or events@hurricanewv.com.
Muddy Mutt 15K set for March 19
HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K to benefit the Hurricane Police Department K9 Unit is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, beginning at Hurricane City Park.
Packet pickup is from 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the park’s big red barn. All race participants can pick up their packets at that time. After 8:30, packets will be available at the starting line in the back of the bowl. There will be signs directing you to the start line.
Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd overall for both male and female, as well as top male and female in each age group.
Every runner will get a shirt with the Muddy Mutt logo on it as well as a finisher award for all who cross the finish line.
This event is dog friendly and dog participation is strongly encouraged. All registered dogs will receive a frisbee as part of the Dog Swag Bag.
Race sponsorships are available and race-day volunteers are still needed; contact the race director at MMMM15KRD@gmail.com.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 695391554761270/.
Tri-County Y 5K event set for March 12
SCOTT DEPOT — The Tri-County Y is bringing back St. Patrick’s Shenanigans to Valley Park in Hurricane for the third annual 5K event on March 12.
Registration and packet pick-up will begin at 9 a.m., and the race kicks off at 10 a.m.
The race will begin and end in Valley Park, with the course leading through adjoining residential areas. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, as well as top three in each age group. There will also be a prize for the best male and female St. Patrick’s costume/outfit.
For more information, visit https://aptiming.com/YMCAStPatty5K.
School screenings for kids on March 4
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools developmental screenings are planned for Friday, March 4, at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
ZoneOut Sports hosts free gym sessions
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
Baby Love Pantry hosted monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be March 4.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.