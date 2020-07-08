REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Picnic in the Park hosts movies every Thursday
HURRICANE — Putnam County Parks & Recreation will host a Picnic in the Park Movie Series every Thursday night in July at Valley Park.
On July 16, the movie “Coco” will be shown, sponsored by City National Bank.
That evening will also include a special activity — a Tie Dye Shirt Class. Shirts are $15 for kids, $20 adults.
Tickets can be purchased through a link on the event’s Facebook page, or by emailing adeal@putnamcountyparks.com.
Food trucks, art and business vendors, and Putt-Putt along with other various games and contests specific to the movie theme, will begin at 7 p.m. each Thursday.
The movie will be shown on a big inflatable movie screen at dark.
Putt-Putt is $5 per person; children under 3 are free.
Movie viewers are invited to bring a blanket or chairs. The film is free, but donations will be accepted. Organizers will mark off spots the grass by the movie screen to help guide social distancing between families.
Hurricane Sprayground now open to public
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Sprayground is now open to the public.
The splash park, located within Hurricane City Park, is free to Putnam County residents and $3 for all others.
For current hours or to book a private event, call 304-562-5896.
Local students make dean’s list at University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 2,610 undergraduate students have qualified for the Spring 2020 College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List at the University of Kentucky. Among them are:
n Gracyn Courtright of Hurricane, who is majoring in mathematical economics.
n Katelynn Vest of Hurricane, who is majoring in biology.
n Lauren Duespohl of Hurricane, who is majoring in mathematical economics.
n Julia Acevedo of Hurricane, who is majoring in neuroscience.
n Ashlyn Pechon of Hurricane, who is majoring in psychology.
Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester. Congratulations to these high-achieving students who put in the time and effort to meet the academic requirements for the Dean’s List.
Car show in Putnam County is planned for Oct. 3
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has announced that it is planning its first car show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Putnam County Courthouse, 236 Courthouse Drive, Winfield.
Entry is $10 per vehicle. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 drawing, food booth and awards.
Proceeds will support the 2020 Christmas gift and clothing program for children and other activities of the sheriff’s association.
Food Truck Fridays have returned to Hurricane
HURRICANE — Hurricane’s popular Food Truck Fridays have returned.
Various food trucks will gather at the gazebo in downtown Hurricane from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., every Friday from June through September.
YMCA golf tournament rescheduled to July 31
HURRICANE — The Tri-County YMCA 26th annual Golf Tournament has been rescheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, 3780 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Hurricane. The day on the green will be followed by a party on the patio.