Special Olympics Polar Plunge set
HURRICANE — A Special Olympics WV Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hurricane City Park.
Registration begins at 3:30 p.m.; costume contest begins at 4:30 p.m.; the plunge is set for 5 p.m.
Polar Plunges are Special Olympics WV’s largest fundraising activity. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities.
Minimum donation of $50 needed to take the plunge. There will be prizes for the most money raised and coolest costume. There will also be an after-plunge party at Fireside Grille. Plungers get in free, and a $10 donation is suggested for others.
Learn more at http://sowv.org/polar-plunge.
Free gym session at ZoneOut Sports
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is sponsoring free open gym sessions from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at ZoneOut Sports, located at the end of Morris Court behind Oodles, just off Main Street in Hurricane.
The open sessions are for boys and girls in first through fifth grades with any level of basketball experience, including beginners.
Crush Run set at Hurricane Park
HURRICANE — The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Crush Run is set for 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Feb. 5 at Hurricane City Park.
“There’ll be finisher’s awards, s’mores, pepperoni rolls, Orange Crush, donuts, and even more warm camp fires at the finish line than last year. That’s just the start of the good stuff at this year’s Crush Run,” organizers said in a news release.
The race will include a half marathon, 5K and kids run.
MMTA Sustainers will get a 10% discount. If you’re not a Sustainer, you can sign up while you register for the Crush Run.
The Crush Run supports the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
Follow the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/556807472191163/, and sign up to participate at https://runsignup.com/Race/WV/Hurricane/MMTACrushRun.
Baby Love Pantry offered monthly
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next pantry will be Feb. 4.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help.
Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions. Bring a Photo ID for the person getting supplies and some form of document, card, etc., for baby.
This will be a drive-thru format in the church’s lower parking lot.
For more information, call 304-415-3194.
City of Hurricane seeking sponsors
HURRICANE — The City of Hurricane is seeking sponsors for its 2022 event season. Options are available for annual sponsorships as well as individual event sponsorships.
For more information, email events@hurricanewv.com or call City Hall at 304-562-5896 and ask for Amanda.
Open registration for Little League
HURRICANE — Registration is now open for the spring season of Hurricane Little League baseball and softball.
Families can register online at https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2044066. Click on “REGISTER” near the top right and follow the instructions. The last day to register is Friday, Feb. 25, by 9 p.m.
Fees for baseball: $65 T-ball, $85 Coach Pitch, $85 Minor Player Pitch, $85 Major Player Pitch
Fees for softball: All $85 — Minor Coach Pitch, Minor Player Pitch and Major Division.
There is a $20 discount for each sibling after paying for the first child.
Practices will begin in March and games will begin in April. Opening Day Festivities will be on Saturday, April 9.
The league will provide a team shirt and team hat for each player. Players will be responsible for baseball pants, belt, helmet, glove and USA-approved bat.
Follow Hurricane Little League on Facebook. Call Hurricane Little League President Bryan Escue at 304-376-9524 for more information.
Hurricane Civic Chorus open to new members
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from all over the area to join them this spring. The HCC meets every Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette UMC, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane.
Men and women 15 years of age and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Renee-Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two concerts a year.
For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or follow the chorus on Facebook.