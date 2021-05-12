REMINDER: We try to keep event listings current and correct. Due to coronavirus concerns, several events are being postponed or canceled. Please check with the venue to ensure an event is still happening before you plan to go. Add your event to our calendar by emailing events or changes to cjohnsto@hdmediallc.com or news@herald-dispatch.com.
Screenings held at Putnam Co. Schools
TEAYS VALLEY — Putnam County Schools will host developmental screenings on Friday, May 21, at the Teays Valley Presbyterian Church, Teays Valley Road.
Children ages 2 ½ to 4 years will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help and cognition.
Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment.
Story time set at Putnam Co. Libraries
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Libraries will host Outdoor Story Time at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, May 12.
Individual branches will have story time outside of their buildings, on a lawn or nearby shelter, while the main library will host story time in the courtyard area at Valley Park in Hurricane.
Branch story times are canceled if it is raining on a Tuesday. The Main Library will host virtual story times if their morning is rained out.
Saturday story times will remain virtual.
Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and physical distancing is required.
Extension office offering free workshop series
TEAYS VALLEY — WVU’s Extension Office for Putnam County is offering a series of free workshops on the creation of backyard pollinator gardens.
Upcoming sessions are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays as follows:
May 18, Honey Bee 101: An introduction to starting an apiary and a refresher for established beekeepers
May 25, Plant Species Selection and Small-Scale Pollinator Habitats: Which plant attract specific pollinators and designing pollinator Victory Gardens
June 1, Pollinator Habitats with NRCS: Establishing large-scale pollinator habitats and NRCS pollinator programs
The seminars will be held in person at the Main Library in Teays Valley, but seating is limited so registration is requested. A Zoom link is also available upon request, along with recordings and other materials.
Please call Extension Agent Ben Goff at 304-586-0217 or 304-675-0888 to register, or to request a Zoom link.
Baby Love Pantry set on first, third Friday’s
CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, hosts its Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. until noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. The next date will be May 21.
The pantry provides diapers (sizes newborn-6) and wipes for those needing help. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, but identification is needed for the person getting diapers and the child’s birth certificate is also required.
Supplies will only be given during the pantry times. You may enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
Registration open for Golf Tournament
SCOTT DEPOT — Registration is open for the Tri-County YMCA’s 27th Golf Tournament, planned for Friday, May 21, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane.
There will be morning and afternoon flights with breakfast provided for the morning flight and lunch offered for both flights. All participants are invited to attend the evening Patio Party. The theme this year is the ’80s, with the Back to the ’80s Social Hour and Let’s Glow Crazy Patio Party. There will also be a silent auction, DJ and dancing.
For more information, contact Betsy at 304-757-0016 or betsy@tri-countyymca.org.
Cruise-in shows planned in Hurricane
HURRICANE — The Cops-N-Rodders WV Classic Car Club had its first cruise-in of the season on Saturday.
Upcoming shows are planned for May 15; June 19; July 17; Aug. 21; Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Cruise-ins are 5 p.m. until dusk at the Putnam County Bank parking lot in Hurricane.
The registration fee for competing vehicles is $10. Awards are given for Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GM, Best Truck, Best Import, Best Street Rod, Best Specialty Vehicle and Best of Show.
There is also music, food, door prizes and 50/50 drawing.
For more information, call Andy at 304-562-6903.