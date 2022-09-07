Putnam County Homecoming set
WINFIELD — The 93rd annual Putnam County Homecoming is set for Sept. 10-11 in Winfield.
It will feature a car show, live music, food and crafts vendors, a petting zoo, grand parade and more.
See the full schedule of events at http://www.putnamcountyhomecoming.com/.
Kanawha River cleanup on Sept. 10
WINFIELD — The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine program, is set for 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Cleanup sites will be along the Kanawha River in Kanawha, Putnam, and Fayette counties.
Those wishing to volunteer for this year’s cleanup should register with the WVDEP so enough supplies can be obtained for each location. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled away. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt.
To volunteer for this year’s event or suggest a cleanup location, contact Make It Shine coordinator Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or at 1-800-322-5530.
The 2021 cleanup saw 59 volunteers who helped remove nearly two tons of litter and more than 300 tires from five sites along the Kanawha River.
Craft fair set for Oct. 1 in Hurricane
HURRICANE — Community Church of Hurricane will host a craft fair at its location, 212 Dudding Ave. in Hurricane, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. There will be local vendors and concessions as well.
Church to celebrate 100th anniversary
ELEANOR — Midway United Methodist Church, located along Rt. 62, on 95 Sunliner Drive, just North of Eleanor, will celebrate its 100th Anniversary on Sept. 11-14.
On Sunday morning beginning at the special time of 10 a.m., District Superintendent Joe Hill will speak, with singing by The Jay Humpherys Trio. A covered-dish dinner will follow the service.
A four-night revival featuring former church pastors and special singing will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Speakers and singers will be:
- Sunday, Sept. 11: The Rev. Rod Barnett/Inheritance
- Monday, Sept. 12: The Rev. Tim Bias/Kingdom Road
- Tuesday, Sept. 13: The Rev. Jeff Pitchford/Family of Faith
- Wednesday, Sept. 14: The Rev. Kenneth Coon/Family Ties.
The church is handicapped accessible. Everyone is welcome.
Xx
ELEANOR — The 27th annual Putnam County Youth Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Putnam County Gun Club, adjacent to Eleanor Park, in Eleanor.
The activities will include BB guns, archery, life saver throws, .22 shooting, shotgun shooting, cowboy shooting, sling shot shooting, and air rifle shooting. All equipment will be provided.
The registration fee is $5, which includes a T-shirt for youths ages 18 and younger. Each participant must have an adult leader/parent to be responsible for them. Prizes will be given out throughout the day.
Food and drinks will be available at an onsite concession stand.
For more information, call Dave Thompson at 304-776-1950.
Xx
HURRICANE — FOOTMAD (Friends Of Old Time Music And Dance) will host a Community Old-Time Dance from 7 until 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 at St. Timothy’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Hurricane.
This first community dance of the new season will feature easy-to-learn traditional dances, including contras (double lines), squares and circles. No experience or partner required —everyone dances with everyone — but wear soft-soled shoes. Come for a beginners’ lesson at 6:45 p.m. to learn some basic figures.
The band is The Wild Ones from Charleston, with Paul Epstein (fiddle), Rita Ray (keyboards) and Paula Bickham (accordion and percussion). The caller, Mike Miller from Elkins, has been calling square and contra dances around the U.S., Canada and beyond for the past 35 years.
FOOTMAD requests that all dancers are fully vaccinated. Masks are optional. Suggested donation is $10. Under age 13 free.
For more information, call FOOTMAD at 304-726-4382.
Xx
HURRICANE — The Hurricane First Church of God invites everyone to its monthly Second-Friday Gospel Sing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.
The featured group this month will be The Believers Quartet, from Sissonville, West Virginia. Additional singers will include soloists Jim Edens from Charleston and Kim Johnson from Dade City, Florida.
Staff musicians and singers are Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrook and Dorsey Johnson.
The gospel sings feature traditional church hymns and southern gospel music.
A time of fellowship with refreshments and finger foods will follow the service.
The church is located at 3225 East Putnam Ave., one block north of the new Dollar Tree store.
Xx
HURRICANE — The Hurricane 100K Trail Run and Relay Presented by Little Caesars is coming up on Sept. 10 at Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane.
This is the first-ever Hurricane 100K, and the only 100K, trail run in West Virginia brought to you by the City of Hurricane, Little Caesars and a host of local sponsors, and organized by the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
The total prize purse is $7,500: $1,500 for first-place male and female, $750 for second-place male and female, and $375 for third-place male and female. Top co-ed, female, and male relay teams also get $750 to split between the three runners.
This race is for the heartiest of runners only. Run the 100K solo or as a three-person team doing 20-plus miles each. Crew, family and spectators are welcome to hang out and support their runners. There’s a playground nearby and open trails for hiking, biking, running, and exploring.
All runners receive a zip-up sweatshirt jacket, finisher’s stainless-steel pint along with a tote and various swag from sponsors. All 100K solo finishers, within the 18-hour time limit, will receive a Hurricane 100K belt buckle.
Register my midnight before race day at www.ultrasignup.com/register.aspx. Follow the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2138264156326650/