Dem committee plans to meet on Oct. 17
WINFIELD — The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield.
For further information, call 304-727-1509.
Democratic Women’s Luncheon meeting
HURRICANE — The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will have a Luncheon Meeting at noon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, Hurricane.
Cost is $14 per person. Bring a door prize. RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 304-727-1509.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner planned
HURRICANE — The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Hurricane is hosting its 31st Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, providing full, free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in Hurricane and surrounding communities.
The meals are served on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and include turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Meals can be obtained in three ways: free delivery, pick-up, or served at the Valley Park Conference Center, which is located at 1 Valley Park Road in Hurricane. To order meals, call 304-562-6419, or to volunteer to serve, call 304-610-3054.
Crafters sought for upcoming craft fair
HURRICANE — West Teays Elementary in Hurricane is seeking crafters/vendors for its 19th annual Craft Fair. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the former Magic Mart building at 300 Liberty Square Shopping Center.
If you’re interested in reserving a space or for more information, contact Kelli Middaugh at WTECraftFair@yahoo.com or 304-549-4761.
John Henson Senior Center to host dance
HURRICANE — The John Henson Senior Center, 2800 Putnam Ave., will host a dance featuring the band No Regrets from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Admission is $5 per person, and doors open at 5 p.m. There will be free food and refreshments.
Proceeds will benefit the John Henson Senior Fund. For more information, call 304-562-9451.
Church hosts annual Fall Fest
SCOTT DEPOT — Teays Valley Church of God is having their annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Local and regional crafters will be selling their goods. Hot dogs, baked beans, assorted salads and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Crafters and Vendors who would like to participate may purchase a 10x10 space for $20 (8-foot display table available on a first come-first served basis). For more information or to reserve a space by the deadline date of Nov. 11, call Karen at 304-757-2573 and leave a message.
Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road.