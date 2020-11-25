HUNTINGTON — Those struggling with mental health issues during the holiday season are encouraged to seek out resources and try to stay connected as safely as possible.
“The most important thing is for people to reach out and connect with each other,” said Marianna Linz, chair of the Psychology Department at Marshall University. “If they’re experiencing distress or if they are having thoughts that are disturbing, particularly having thoughts about suicide, to reach out to either local resources or the national suicide hotline.”
Linz said the holidays can be a stressful time during any year when people may feel isolated, but with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the possible isolation this year could take on a slightly different meaning. She recommended that people who are unable to see family for the holiday season should try to find new ways to stay connected.
“What a lot of people are doing is planning a sort of virtual thanksgiving, getting together by Zoom and those sorts of things, not that that’s as good as being there but it’s a way to connect,” Linz said. “Families that have to be separated could consider looking at the traditions that they do to see if they can twist it so they can be done together. Sharing traditions and recipes even if you have to be apart and talking about those can be a way to comfort each other and find that way of being together.”
The American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association released a statement Thursday asking the American people to be responsible when seeing family for the holidays. The statement said members of the three associations understand people want to see their families, but it could help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We are all weary and empathize with the desire to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, but given the serious risks, we underscore how important it is to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and wash your hands,” the statement reads.
Community members struggling with mental health concerns during the pandemic are also invited to join the Marshall Psychology Clinic’s new virtual mental health support group. Led by two doctor of psychology students, Chelsea Wallen and Courtney Douglas will be meeting with any participants to discuss their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and different ways of dealing with depression and anxiety.
““This is a group where people can talk about their personal struggles during COVID, whether that’s been personal financial struggles, or health of themselves or health problems with family members or even just social isolation,” Wallen said. “It’s where people can talk about that stuff and learn about resources and coping mechanisms for those issues.”
Wallen said while the group was not created to help with seasonal or holiday depression, she understands that some people may be experiencing depression because COVID-19 is preventing them from seeing family or loved ones. She also hopes people take advantage of the support group.
“People who are unable to see their family during the holidays because of COVID, it falls under social isolation, and it can really affect some people who don’t have that support system that they are used to,” she said. “But (the mental health support group) is a safe space, and we don’t want anyone to feel pressured. We just want people to know we are there to help however we can.”
The virtual support group is set to begin Thursday, Dec. 3, with virtual meetings taking place from 5-6 p.m. every Thursday for eight weeks. Wallen said even though they plan to stop the meetings after eight weeks, the group may continue meeting if the members still want to meet.
Linz encouraged anyone struggling with mental health can reach out to services in their area, and they will receive assistance. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255 and West Virginians can also call 1-800-HELP4WV to find out about resources in their area.