The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, May 4.
If there is an emergency, call 911. And call 411 for information. But what if you need community support — for food, or housing, or medical needs?
Then call 211. Or visit WV211.org on the internet. Or text your zip code to 888.211. Or call United Way of Central West Virginia at 304-340-3503.
Unknown to many people, a multitude of community support services are at your fingertips, Margaret Ann O’Neal told Putnam Rotarians this morning.
O’Neal is president of United Way of Central West Virginia, and United Way has a two-page list of services to supply public assistance day or night, any day of the week.
The 211 service has been around for several years through an operation named First Choice.
Putnam Rotary was introduced to First Choice last October. The program has been in place for more than 20 years as part of a national move to inform people about public services. But in West Virginia, the program had been unfunded.
About five years ago, United Way CWV began a collaboration with First Choice for community information assistance around the clock and across the state.
United Way keeps the 211 information line with an operator on duty during the day. First Choice stands in during the night hours, O’Neal told the group.
Karison Frazier of United Way CWV manages the system and coordinates it with other United Way groups.
The service fits well with the mission of United Way, Frazier told Putnam Rotarians. “When we get calls for food, I go across the office and report the shortage. Then we work to get food to that area. United Way is able to set priorities by the volume of calls from a given area,” she said.
“When the COVID crisis hit last year, the calls for help multiplied. People needed food. They needed rent relief. They needed child care when the schools closed.
“And mental health problems increased,” she continued. “If people want to talk about their problems, they want someone to listen. We will listen.”
With more than 27,000 contacts in the past year, the 211 program has responded to calls for utility assistance (34%); food insecurity (14%); and rent and mortgage payments (12%).
“You are not alone,” O’Neal told the group. “People across the state are able to call 211 for information and support — whether financial, domestic, health or disaster-related. We’ll help you find a helping hand.”