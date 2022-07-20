HUNTINGTON — As the college football landscape continues to change, specifically in terms of conference realignment, many might not realize the effect such things have in terms of building a football schedule year after year.
Take Marshall, for instance.
The Thundering Herd was originally scheduled to face the Appalachian State Mountaineers as a non-conference opponent in 2022, a regular-season matchup which had been played the last two seasons.
When Marshall left Conference USA and joined App State in the Sun Belt, it became a conference game, and the Herd was forced to find another opponent to fill an empty week on short notice.
Non-conference college football games are typically worked out years in advance, but with how fast things are changing in the modern era of the game, that model is often turned on its head.
The Thundering Herd’s out-of-conference matchups in 2022 are with Norfolk State, Notre Dame, Bowling Green State and Gardner-Webb.
Those deals were worked out by former Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick or Jeff O’Malley, who was interim athletic director for the period between Hamrick and current athletic director Christian Spears.
Though the games were worked out ahead of Spears’ arrival, that didn’t keep one of the schools, which he did not name, from attempting to work out a deal to move Marshall off the schedule, which would have involved some sort of compensation for the Herd — likely a buy-out of the contracted game or shifting the contest to a future date.
“Coach Huff and I are open to some of those opportunities, but we’ve got to be compensated for those kinds of decisions as well,” Spears said. “We’re going to put us in a good situation always. Sometimes that’s a good situation financially and we’ll do what (they are) asking us to do, but sometimes it just makes more sense to play the game there.”
If the aforementioned game had been moved to a future year, it could not have been played until 2027, which is the next season in which Marshall has a non-conference date open, with full schedules for each season from 2022-26.
Virginia Tech appears on the non-conference schedule twice — once in Huntington (2023) and then a game in Blacksburg in 2024. Home-and-home agreements with Liberty (2024 and 2026), Ohio (2025 and 2027), East Carolina (2023 and 2025), Army (2025 and 2026) and Western Michigan (2024 and 2025) are all penciled in, as well.
Additional home non-conference opponents include Boise State (2027), Bowling Green (2027) and Navy (2023), as well as a trip to Happy Valley to face Penn State in 2026. Spears also confirmed Marshall will face former Conference USA foe Middle Tennessee State in 2026.
Mixed in are FCS opponents like Central Connecticut State in 2023 and Stony Brook in 2024, but those are the outliers. The other games have something in common — they are of high interest for fans who have a chance to travel to new locations to watch the Herd or, in some cases, revisit conference rivalries of old.
When it comes time for Spears to book non-conference games for football, he hopes to take a similar approach to what previous athletic administrators have done to give Herd fans something to look forward to.
“I want to go somewhere where it’s going to be fun for the fans to get involved,” Spears said. “Going to Nashville is a good trip, and that should be something our fans enjoy. Going to Memphis or going to New Orleans, these things are fun, so we’ll look at those opportunities when they present themselves.”