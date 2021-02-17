HUNTINGTON — For weeks, it has been questioned how Conference USA would go about making up lost games due to COVID-19 postponements.
On Thursday afternoon, the league gave its answer.
Despite several teams having missed multiple weekends of play — including Marshall’s men’s and women’s teams — the league announced its rescheduled games, which features just one opponent for a two-game series over the weekend of March 4-6.
For Marshall, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams had games assigned to be made up.
Marshall’s men’s basketball team will host Charlotte at Cam Henderson Center in that final weekend before the Conference USA Tournament, which is scheduled for March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas.
The March 5 contest between the Herd and 49ers is a 7 p.m. game while the March 6 game is at 2 p.m., which allows Charlotte to travel back following the contest. Both games will be shown on Stadium.
Those contests were originally scheduled for Jan. 8-9, which was Marshall’s first home series of the season.
Barring a late change, this weekend’s series with Middle Tennessee will mark Marshall’s first full weekend of home games within Conference USA action.
The Herd has not played a home game Jan. 17 against Western Kentucky — a 69-67 loss. With three weeks to go in the Conference USA regular season, that contest with the Hilltoppers has been Marshall’s only home game since before Christmas.
The structure of Conference USA’s format also means it is likely that Marshall will lose a home weekend against Florida Atlantic, which was also lost on Jan. 29-30.
Although nothing is official, it is not likely that those games will be made up.
As for the women’s basketball team, the Herd will travel to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for games against Middle Tennessee on March 4-5.
The Herd women are currently 5-7 overall and 4-6 in Conference USA while Middle Tennessee is 12-5 and sits at the top of C-USA’s East Division standings at 10-2 overall.
Following that weekend of games, brackets will be released for the 2021 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Basketball Championships, which will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.