WASHINGTON — Congressman Alex X. Mooney (WV-02) has announced his mobile office hours for the month of June.
Throughout West Virginia’s Second Congressional District, members of Mooney’s staff will meet with constituents who may be having problems with a federal agency. Constituents are asked to bring copies of documentation related to their issues.
“While I have District offices located in Charleston and Martinsburg, I want to provide my constituents with the additional opportunity to visit with my staff in person for any further assistance. I’m proud to expand access to constituent services, including help with federal agencies, throughout West Virginia’s Second District. I hope my constituents will find Mobile Office Hours a useful time to help address any questions or concerns,” Mooney said in a news release.
COVID-19 guidelines for each of the below Mobile Office Hour venues will be followed.
Nearby mobile office hours for June:
- Putnam County Chamber (Lobby), 971 WV-34, Hurricane, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 8
- Putnam County Commission (Meeting Room), 12093 Winfield Road, Winfield, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 8
- St. Albans Municipal Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 22