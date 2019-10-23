WASHINGTON, D.C. — Throughout the Second District, members of Congressman Alex Mooney’s staff will be making stops in each county next month to meet with constituents who may be having problems with a federal agency. We ask that constituents bring copies of documentation related to their issues.

“Helping my constituents cut through the massive red tape of federal bureaucracies is a top priority of mine and my staff. Although I have district offices in Charleston and Martinsburg, I want to make it as easy as possible for constituents to contact my office for assistance,” Mooney said in a news release.

Here are those November mobile office dates and locations in West Virginia:

  • Friday, Nov. 1: 11 a.m. to noon, Buckhannon City Hall, 70 East Main St., Buckhannon.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 5: 11 a.m. to noon, Calhoun County Courthouse/ Little Courtroom, 363 Main St., Grantsville; noon to 1 p.m., Hardy County Court House, 204 Washington St., Moorefield
  • Thursday, Nov. 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Pratt City Hall, 200 Center St., Pratt
  • Friday, Nov. 8: 10 to 11 a.m., St. Albans City Hall, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans
  • Thursday, Nov. 14: 11 a.m. to noon, Morgan County Court House, 77 Fairfax St., Berkeley Springs; 1-2 p.m., Town of Jane Lew/Community Building, 6161 Main St., Jane Lew
  • Monday, Nov. 18: 10-11 a.m., Bancroft City Hall, 14 Main St., Bancroft
  • Tuesday, Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to noon, Charles Town Library, 200 E. Washington St., Charles Town; 11 a.m. to noon, Dora B. Woodyard Memorial Library, 411 Mulberry St., Elizabeth
  • Thursday, Nov. 21: 11 a.m. to noon, Sandyville Senior Center, 29 Gilmore Drive, Sandyville; 11 a.m. to noon, Hampshire County Senior Center, 200 School St., Romney; 1-2 p.m., Sissonville Public Library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston; 1-2 p.m., Capon Bridge Public Library, 2987 Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50), Capon Bridge

Friday, Nov. 22: 11 a.m. to noon, Braxton County Courthouse/County Commission Chambers, 300 Main St., Sutton

  • Monday, Nov. 25: 2 to 3 p.m., Winfield City Hall, 3426 Winfield Road, Winfield

