WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Alex X. Mooney is seeking a wounded warrior or medically retired veteran for a position in his Martinsburg district office.
“I am pleased to be working with the House of Representatives to help make sure veterans and military personnel living in West Virginia have access to our federal government and the care and services they have earned,” Mooney said in a news release.
The Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program was established by the House of Representatives to provide employment opportunities for wounded or disabled veterans within member offices.
The program is limited to veterans who meet all of the following requirements:
- honorably discharged
- released from active duty within the last five years
- terminal pay grades at or below E-5 or O-3
- 20% or greater service connected disabilities (waived if you have a Purple Heart).
Veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization (TERA) retirement are not eligible for the program.
Interested veterans should go to https://www.usajobs.gov/ and search “Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program” for more information and how to apply.