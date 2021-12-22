HURRICANE — There is a famous Irish blessing that goes: “May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.”
On a recent rainy, black December night, the newly opened Connolly’s Irish Pub at 2801 Main St. in Hurricane seems to have invoked that very blessing.
When customers entered Connolly’s doors with dripping umbrellas in hand, the stresses of the holiday season etched on their faces — something happened.
Shoulders sagged a little less. Smiles widened a little more. People, indeed, seemed to feel a little more happiness as they entered the door!
Perhaps that is because the new pub swarmed with perky employees at a time in which most other businesses are experiencing worker shortages.
Experienced servers like Lindsey attentively anticipated customer needs and took the time to tease and play with children. Owners Steve Connolly and Jon Jorgensen themselves were refilling beverages and sitting down to chat with new customers.
So, perhaps the happiness was palpable because of the person-to-person connection present at Connolly’s.
Perhaps it had something to do with the laid-back, low-key pub atmosphere, with its cheery Irish music and big-screen TVs, along with the loud laughter of patrons.
Or, perhaps the sodden patrons of Connolly’s found their troubles slipping away after tackling a custom burger, pub club, or shepherd’s pie coupled with a cold pint of Guinness.
Whatever it is about Connolly’s Irish Pub that has residents from Hurricane and beyond flocking there night after night, Steve Connolly and Jon Jorgensen couldn’t be happier.
“Opening a pub has been my dream for 20 years,” Connolly says.
By day, father-of-four Connolly is a special prosecuting attorney for the State Auditor’s office, where he heads the auditor’s fraud unit.
His nights now are occupied with running a restaurant with his friend and partner Jorgensen.
“I have been volunteering for the local fire department for almost 30 years,” Connolly says, “which is how I met Jon.”
Jorgensen, co-owner of Connolly’s along with his wife Chelsea, is a director of fire claims for a national insurance company as well as a Hurricane resident.
“After meeting at the fire department, we became friends,” Jorgensen recalls. “This is actually our second business venture together.”
Since the grand opening just a few weeks ago, the two friends have been working full-time jobs by day and working hard at the pub most nights of the week.
“Working 100 hours a week is tons of fun,” Connolly jokes.
The way that the community has fully embraced the new business has excited the two men.
“Since our soft opening and then our Grand Opening on Dec. 5, we have been serving hundreds of guests our unique brand of food, beverage, and service,” Jorgensen reports. “The downtown Hurricane area has seen tremendous foot traffic, benefiting the whole downtown business community.”
He adds, “We hope to grow our business and increase the impact of making Main Street a destination for Teays Valley residents and for people in surrounding counties.”
On that recent rainy December evening, folks had arrived through those happy doors from various places. A table of friends from Cross Lanes sat enjoying a pint next to a table of a family of three from Hurricane.
Steve Connolly thinks that is because of the uniqueness of his business.
“There is nothing like Connolly’s within 100 miles,” Connolly boasts. “The rich history of this 130-year-old building, married with the decor of a traditional European pub, will have guests coming back for more.”
Connolly seems to be right. Within only a few weeks of opening, the pub is already seeing returning guests.
Perhaps it’s the vibrant-yet-relaxing atmosphere of a quintessential Irish pub. Or the friendly staff offering to refill your cup before it’s even empty.
Or perhaps it’s the mouth-watering menu options like Irish cheddar cheese fries, Guinness beer cheese dip, chicken wings, fish and chips made from breaded cod and seasoned fries, or bangers and mash made with imported Irish sausages and Guinness onion brown gravy.
Whatever it may be, Connolly’s Irish Pub seems to have invoked the blessing of the Irish on its young establishment: “May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.”
Connolly’s Irish Pub is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. To check out food and beverage menus, purchase gift cards, or learn about important events or updates, check out Connolly’s Irish Pub on Facebook or www.IrishPubWV.com.