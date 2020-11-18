CHARLESTON — US Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., joined with Democratic Party leaders on Saturday, Oct. 24, for a special Virtual 2020 Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration. During the Celebration, Dan Cook from Putnam County received special recognition in honoring him as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.
This hardworking Democrat was selected by county Democratic leaders for his efforts and dedication to the Democratic Party in Putnam County.
Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 35th Annual Awards Ceremony, said the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts.
“Our goal is to recognize these special people who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said in a news release.
“The efforts of the honoree demonstrate the importance of the work of every individual in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people are the truly effective party workers.”