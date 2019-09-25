HURRICANE — The 23rd annual Singing in the Valley, featuring the Singing Cookes from Church Hill, Tennessee, is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct 3, at the Valley Park Community Center, located off W.Va. 34 in Hurricane.
Admission is free and open to everyone.
The Singing Cookes are a family group originating as the Cooke Duet with husband, Hubert and wife Jeanette in Wise, Virginia in 1962, according to a news release from event organizer Bart Oxley.
Hubert has since passed away, but Jeanette and sons, Ronnie, Donnie, and James continue with the ministry, which has taken them to every state in the U.S. and in Canada. They have recorded nearly 60 albums, including such songs as, “Ain’t No Grave Gonna Hold My Body Down,” “My Lord Will Send a Moses,” and “Hope We Walk the Last Mile Together.”
