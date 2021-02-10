HUNTINGTON — In a National Signing Day like no other seen before across college football, Marshall head coach Charles Huff signed one player on Wednesday.
That player, though, is one that shows how the landscape of recruiting for Marshall’s football program will change under head coach Charles Huff.
Marshall’s lone addition to its Class of 2021 was Caleb Coombs, a 6-0, 190-pound receiver out of St. Johns College High School in Washington, D.C.
Coombs is ranked as a four-star receiver and was also among the top-50 wide receivers nationally for this year.
For Huff, it was not a game-changer, per se. It was a changing of the norm and a chance to solidify his stance on the program moving forward.
Coombs was what Huff feels will be the first of many top-tier prospects to join Marshall’s program over the next several years.
“Having him fall in love with this place, this staff is huge because I think it shows what my and this staff’s expectation is of the level and caliber of player that we’re recruiting,” Huff said. “Hopefully, some of the kids in the 2022 class, 2023 class and so on down the line will see that Marshall has a product that is tops in the country. That should attract the top recruits in the country.”
Wednesday represented a National Signing Day in February that was unlike any ever experienced before.
Due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for its fall student-athletes, scholarships for the Class of 2021 were extremely limited.
Marshall already signed nine guys in December who will join the program in the summer. If adding in the unexpected senior returnees, plus academic non-qualifiers from the previous year who count toward 2021’s numbers, it made for a small window that Huff had to recruit for the 2021 class.
For Huff, that’s okay this year as he’ll take quality over quantity. And he feels he got plenty of quality in Coombs.
“A young man that fits a need we have, and that’s speed,” Huff said of Coombs. “Speed at the wide receiver position, speed at the returner position in the kicking game, speed at the coverage positions in the coverage game. Speed kills. We all know that.”
Generally, National Signing Day includes players waking up at 7 a.m. to send in their NLIs to their respective universities and coaches waiting by the fax machine all day.
That was not the case on Wednesday for Marshall.
As the morning got closer to afternoon, social media was abuzz wondering if Coombs — who was offered by national champion Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee and several other Power Five programs — had possibly had second thoughts about signing with Marshall.
There was no worry for Huff, however. He knew Coombs would submit his letter around 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to virtual learning and other aspects unique to this year’s signing festivities and the staff waited to celebrate his signing after lunch.
“Whether we signed one or 25, the coaching office was buzzing when the paper came in,” Huff said. “It doesn’t matter which ones you don’t sign or how many you sign. It’s about signing the right ones. So when the one came in, we were ecstatic.”
Huff didn’t hope that Coombs would sign. He knew he would. That’s the change in attitude Huff wants to bring to Huntington.
“It’s the norm, it’s the expectation for guys in this room,” Huff said. “We should be recruiting top-50 players in the country. We’ve got a top-50 product in the country.”
Huff’s attitude toward recruiting continued over the past few days as Marshall sent out offers to some of the country’s elite talent for the Class of 2022, which he has dug into over the past few days.
During Wednesday’s presser, Huff broke down his staff and their recruiting areas while re-stating his philosophy on recruiting, which is by going after the best players for the program’s needs 100 percent of the time.
Huff likened it to finding the right Prom date.
“We want to go to the Prom with the best-looking girl in the school, so those are the kids we recruit,” Huff said. “We don’t look at it as, ‘Well, we’re a second-rate program or this.’ If they fit our recruiting dynamic and they fit our recruiting profile, we are going to recruit them.
“We’re realistic. We have scalability. We are going to recruiting heavily the kids who we feel fit our profile....We are going to select the ones we want to go to Prom with. That’s how we do it. Then, if they decide they don’t want to go to Prom with us, then we’ll find another one we want to go to Prom with.”
In addition to Coombs, Class of 2021 signees include offensive linemen Eric Meeks, Tyshawn Hurst and Will Bonkavich, linebackers Tyriek Bell and Isaiah Finnie, running back Ethan Payne, defensive lineman Darion Dearinger, quarterback Cam Fancher and punter John McConnell.