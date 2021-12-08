HUNTINGTON — Coppin State staged a furious fourth-quarter rally and defeated Marshall, 77-69, Saturday afternoon in women’s basketball at Cam Henderson Center.
A layup by Kia Sivils with 9:43 left gave the Thundering Herd a 62-53 lead. From that point on, the Eagles took over. They outscored Marshall 24-9 in the final 10 minutes to improve to 4-3 and send the Herd faithful in the crowd of 431 home disappointed.
“By far the biggest I’ve been a part of,” Coppin State coach Laura Carter said outside the team dressing room while the players found many ways to celebrate the occasion. “My grandmother died yesterday. My team, staff rallied for me. I told them the game’s never over until it’s over.”
Jaia Alexander nailed a jumper with 3:41 left to break a 68-68 tie and put the Eagles ahead for good at 70-68. The Herd went cold from the floor (3-of-13 and 0-of-5 from three-point range) in the final quarter. Mossi Staples nailed a trey with 3:01 remaining to hike the lead to five (73-68).
“So proud of them,” Carter said. “Their resilience. Enjoy the moment. I’ve always been a Jaia fan. I always believe in her.”
Alexander, a 5-foot-11 guard, is a tranfer from Butler. Before that, she went to Clemson. She led the team in scoring with a 14-point average. That’s going up as she finished with a game-high 24 points.
Aliyah Lawson scored 22 and Staples 14. The Eagles made three of their seven threes in the fourth quarter.
Marshall, 3-3 with its third straight loss, returns to action Dec. 12 at St. Bonaventure. Saturday’s game was part of a doubleheader. The Herd men’s team played Duquesne in the evening.
“We had chances to put them away and couldn’t do it,” Herd coach Tony Kemper said. “Thought they made some big shots in the fourth quarter. Some of the problem was defense. Some them hitting bigger shots than us.”
Kennedi Colclough led Marshall with 23 points. Savannah Wheeler got 18, but made just 7-of-17 shots and 2-of-7 from behind the arc.
“A couple of times where we could push the lead out we didn’t do it,” Kemper said. “Need to let them go play more”
Carter said taking care of the basketball was key, too. The Eagles had nine turnovers to six for Marshall. The Herd had nine points off turnovers but none in the fourth quarter. The visitors had five of their seven points in the fourth period. Marshall’s largest was 12 at 49-37 with 6:40 left in the third quarter.
“Obviously Alexander did a tremendous job,” Kemper said. “We played too passive on her at the beginning of the fourth quarter. She hit a couple of big shots. We had no answer for her at the end.”
Kemper knows there’s work to be done before the trip to St. Bonaventure.
“Got to be growth on both sides,” Kemper said. “Players and coaches.”