HUNTINGTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Huntington District is extending the closure of Corps-managed campgrounds and group shelters in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia in the interest of public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
In Ohio and Kentucky, the closure is extended through May 31.
In Virginia, the closure is extended through June 10.
In West Virginia, a final decision is expected on campground and shelter schedules by May 12.
While an official date for reopening has not yet been determined, all campground and group shelter reservations will be canceled through the dates listed above. All customer reservations affected will receive a full refund.
This affects Huntington District Corps managed campgrounds and shelters at the following locations:
In Ohio: Paint Creek Lake, Deer Creek Lake, Delaware Lake, Alum Creek Lake, Dillon Lake, Tom Jenkins, Pleasant Hill Lake, Atwood, Wills Creek, Greenup Locks and Dam, Captain Anthony Meldahl Locks and Dam, Belleville Locks and Dam and Willow Island Locks and Dam.
In Kentucky: Grayson Lake, Dewey Lake, Fishtrap Lake, and Greenup Locks and Dam.
In Virginia: John W. Flannagan Dam.
In West Virginia: Burnsville Lake, Sutton Lake, Summersville Lake, Bluestone Lake, R.D. Bailey Lake, East Lynn Lake, Beech Fork Lake, and the Robert C. Byrd, Racine, Winfield, Marmet and London locks and dams.
State- and concessionaire-operated campgrounds at Corps lakes have their own policies in place. The Huntington District recommends that the public contact these entities directly for their operating status.
The Corps continues to follow its own guidelines and those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 while closely monitoring the situation and responding to changing conditions.
The Corps of Engineers reminds all visitors to follow these steps to recreate responsibly: honor the six-foot social distance rule; stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms; keep parks clean by practicing "pack in and pack out" etiquette; and always wear a life jacket when near the water.
"We are taking the CDC's recommended precautions and following state and local guidance as we work to provide a safe environment for our visitors," said Kelly Finch, the Huntington District's chief of operations. "Public safety and the safety of our employees will always be our top priority, and every effort will be made to assist in efforts to contain COVID-19."
She added, "Although there are some public access restrictions, all of our facilities for flood risk management and river navigation will remain fully operational."
Huntington District leadership continues to monitor and assess the situation and will keep the public informed of any additional updates. The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, on the district's website at www.lrh.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USACELRH/ , and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HuntingtonCorps .
For more information, contact the Public Affairs Office at 304-360-5757.