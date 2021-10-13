MORGANTOWN — The Country Roads Program started because of a dream. Now a reality, it gives students with disabilities the opportunity to live their dreams.
Hurricane resident Steve Slack has been an integral part of The Country Roads Program from dream to dream, so to speak. In the recent past, he helped develop the program and now watches first-hand as it transforms students’ lives.
“The Country Roads Program was borne out of a dream to offer in West Virginia a non-degree, live-in college program for students with disabilities,” Slack explains. “Until now, West Virginia has been the only state in America not to have such a program.”
Knowing that a program like that would open doors for students with disabilities and dispel stereotypes, Slack began dreaming about the possibilities with former West Virginia University president Jim Clements.
“Jim and I became friends because we both have children with disabilities and are both fathers of twins,” Slack notes.
Slack, an accountant for the past 30 years with the state of West Virginia, has a 17-year-old daughter with Down syndrome. He also has twin 15-year-old sons, one of whom has autism.
“Being fathers of children with disabilities, Jim and I realized the lack of opportunities and services available,” Slack recalls. “When Jim became president of Clemson University, he informed me about the Clemson Life Program. From there, we, along with Bill Raney, started to try to drum up interest in such a program at a college or university in West Virginia.”
At the same time, Dr. Lesley Cottrell and Dr. Dan Long at WVU were also trying to develop a similar program on their campus. Cottrell is director of the WVU Center for Excellence in Disabilities and professor of pediatrics, and Long is the director of WVU’s Accessibility Services.
“Lesley and Dan are two of the most incredible advocates that I have ever met,” Slack enthuses, adding, “We immediately formed a development team and began researching different programs throughout the United States, such as the Clemson Life Program.”
Following the development and approval of the Country Roads program, Slack and a large team of educators and disability advocates began developing a curriculum and forming an advisory committee.
In fall 2020, the Country Roads Program launched online and this past fall, Slack’s dream became a reality when six students with disabilities moved onto WVU’s campus to enjoy the college experience they never dreamed possible.
“The Country Roads students live in a dorm with the other students and they eat in the same cafeterias,” Slack marvels. “They take classes in the same buildings and sometimes can even take the same classes. They can join the same clubs and take the same jobs at the university.”
He continues, “This program brings people together, allows them to learn from one another, and develops the networking that was not always available before to people with disabilities.”
The Country Roads Program accepts eight new students per year. It is a two-year program that teaches students skills to live independently and prepares them for the workforce. There is even an option for an additional two years, called the advanced track, in which students get to apply the skills they have learned in actual workplace settings.
Slack teaches several courses at his alma mater for the Country Roads program.
“I teach the students about advocacy and EXCEL Spreadsheets, and I also coordinate opportunities for students to interview people who hold jobs that they are interested in,” Slack explains. “I provide opportunities for them to be interviewed by the media, take part in training law enforcement on disability issues, and help line up guest speakers for the program.”
Slack believes that West Virginia’s first non-degree, live-in college program for students with disabilities is important to the state for a few reasons.
“The fact that we have such a program makes our state much more attractive to potential businesses,” he posits. “An opportunity like this is a selling point for employees with loved ones who have a disability. It also prepares an untapped resource of employees for the workplace.”
Slack also believes that the Country Roads Program is bringing people together in new ways.
“Communication is happening between people that has not happened before,” he says. “Because of this program, educators, parents, and students alike are realizing that everyone has the ability to do great things.”
He cites the example of Maddie Porter, who is a member of the first cohort.
“Maddie never thought she would go to college, much less have college friends, be featured on the news talking about Country Roads, or help train West Virginia State Police Cadets and the FBI in disability issues.”
He adds, “Maddie told me that she knows she has a bright future now. Country Roads students like her are living the dream they never thought that they would achieve.”
For Steve Slack, things have come full circle from the dream he and others had years ago.
“This all started out as a dream between a group of people,” he says, “and it is now a reality. It has been humbling to be a part of this remarkable program.”
If you would like more information about the Country Roads program, check out www.countryroads.ced.wvu.org If you have questions about enrollment specifically, contact Melina Danko at mdanko@hsc.wvu.eu.