WINFIELD — The Putnam County Commission, along with county elected officials and department managers, met with the Putnam County Health Department last week to review and discuss COVID-19. In response, Putnam County remains open for business, but is encouraging the public to call first or visit the county website, www.putnamcountygov.com, to determine whether business can be conducted by phone or online before visiting the county office in person.
Those who are feeling unwell are asked to please refrain from entering the courthouse.
Putnam County offices will remain open to the public during normal hours, with exception of Thursdays, on which they will now temporarily close at 4 p.m. instead of offering the usual extended hours. Courthouse Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Judicial Annex remains open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. However, operations of Magistrate Court, Family Court, and Circuit Courts fall under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Appeals, over which the Commission has no authority.
All facilities are being properly cleaned on a regular basis.
Department phone numbers:
- Animal Control: 304-586-0249
- Assessor’s Office: 304-586-0206
- Building & Grounds: 304-586-0265
- Circuit Clerk’s Office: 304-586-0203
- Community Corrections/Day Report Center: 304-204-1406
- County Commission: 304-586-0201
- County Clerk’s Office: 304-586-0202
- Emergency Medical Services: 304-586-0248
- Extension Services: 304-586-0217
- Family Court: 304-586-0242
- Fiduciary Services: 304-586-0201
- Fire Board: 304-586-5370
- Health Department: 304-757-2541
- Home Confinement: 304-586-0256
- Magistrate Court: 304-586-0234
- Office of Emergency Management/911: 304-586-0246
- Planning Department: 304-586-0237
- Prosecuting Attorney’s Office: 304-586-0205
- Sheriff’s Department: 304-586-0256
- Sheriff’s Tax Office: 304-586-0204
- Voter’s Registration: 304-586-0202
For more information, contact Jeremy Young, Putnam County Manger, at 304-586-0201.