CHARLESTON — Employee volunteers from Covestro in South Charleston, West Virginia, are working with Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam for a good cause: raising the roof on a new house in Charleston. This year’s “Raise the Roof” project was made possible by a $50,000 donation.
Employees from Covestro, along with professional leadership from Habitat for Humanity, have worked all week to “Raise the Roof” on the new home located in Charleston. The home is being built at North Hills Drive. After bringing the structure under roof, the construction effort will continue over several weeks following the normal Habitat for Humanity building schedule.
This new house will benefit a local homebuyer who successfully completes the partnership program required by Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam. In addition to a small down payment and zero-interest monthly mortgage payments, Habitat homebuyers invest hundreds of hours of his or her own labor in building their house and the houses of others. In addition to investing his or her “sweat equity,” the qualified homebuyer also fulfills other requirements, including completion of Habitat’s Master Homeowner Program.
Covestro and Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam have a solid, long-standing relationship. Since 2004, Covestro employees have volunteered many hours of work in support of various Habitat for Humanity projects.
To date, Covestro has invested over a half million dollars toward Habitat’s work in Kanawha and Putnam counties.
“Covestro and Habitat for Humanity share a deep commitment to this community,” said Dr. Andrew Blackwood, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha & Putnam. “Covestro has been one of our biggest contributors — supporting our mission both financially, through its generous contributions, as well as through its employees’ volunteerism.”
