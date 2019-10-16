After our recent hot drought, it was a cold Saturday morning when the Redskins of Hurricane High School played an away game at local rivals, the Winfield Generals.
The home team kicked off but almost immediately lost the ball and only half a minute into the game Hurricane won a throw in on the right wing. Almost immediately, they got a second, which Isaiah Gillespie took, launching the ball into the penalty area where the home defense were forced to put it out for a corner.
The kick came to nothing but in this early part of the game Hurricane’s Drake Lester was showing his dominance in midfield and was feeding the ball out to Anele Nnachi out on the right wing where he was challenging the home defense.
Although Winfield contested every loose ball, for the first 15 minutes the visitors pressed home their attacks, winning a series of throw ins and free kicks. Despite having most of the possession, the Generals defense in depth prevented the Redskins from scoring as the home keeper made several saves from both Lester and Nnachi.
It wasn’t until the 15th minute that Winfield finally managed to penetrate into the visitor’s penalty area with William Whaley running up the left wing. He took the ball infield but there was no one in support for him to pass to and his shot was gathered by the Hurricane keeper.
A minute later, Whaley did the same thing again. This time his shot was blocked by a defender and went out for a corner with the resultant kick coming in low to be cleared by the defense at the near post.
The action was fast and furious by this time. Both sides were contesting every ball and each of them won a series of free kicks, but none of them forced either goal keeper into making a save other than just catching the ball. The half ended with the visitor having most of the possession, corners and shots on goal but with neither side being able to pierce the others’ defense.
With the score at 0 – 0, Hurricane kicked off the second half and almost immediately won a free kick out on the left wing on the half way line. Their goal keeper came out to take the kick with most of the rest of the team pressing forward. The kick was long and high, but the assistant referee flagged for offside and the Generals won a free kick.
Drake Lester for Hurricane was still making his presence felt, although the Winfield midfield appeared to have realized his influence on the game and were closing him down every time he won the ball.
Two minutes after the restart, he won a free kick on the wing. Again, the keeper came forward to take it and this time Lester was onside as he headed the ball on for Zach Green but the visitor’s No. 33 headed wide.
The home team were asserting themselves more in this half and were winning more of the possession as the visitors fell back. In the fifth minute, Hurricane conceded a free kick, which Kaleb Ton took only to see the ball go over the cross bar and out for a goal kick.
That move signaled the start of five minutes of continuous pressure from the Generals as they won four throws in a minute, each one getting them a few yards closer to the visitors’ goal. The attacks came to nothing, however, and in the meantime the Redskins had several attempts to break through the Winfield back line with no success.
The breakthrough finally came in the 23rd minute. The Generals had conceded two free kicks in midfield in the space of a minute with the second resulting in two of their players being shown yellow cards. The ball came high into the home team’s six-yard box, the keeper moved forward to catch it and appeared to collide with Drake Lester. Both went down, the ball ran loose and Jhan Vasquez had an easy shot into the net to put the visitors one up.
Conceding seemed to revitalize Winfield. For the last 17 minutes of the game, they challenged for every ball and mounted a series of attacks, winning several free kicks and throw ins, all of which came to nothing.
Hurricane continued to try to increase their lead but they could not manage to force home an attack to threaten the General’s goal and, as the clock ran down, it seemed the game would end in them achieving a narrow victory but then, with just 45 seconds to go, Winfield won a corner on the right. The ball came over to the near post, there was a scramble and it was kicked clear by the Redskins defense but there was a Generals’ player down in the area. The referee consulted with his assistant, indicated that there had been a push inside the box and awarded a penalty kick to the home team.
Braxton Vanscoy took the kick, sending the ball into the right corner of the net while the keeper dived left. Less than a minute later, the final whistle sounded with the scores even at 1-1.
It was a fair result between two evenly matched teams. Hurricane dominated the first half but seemed to take their foot off the gas a little after the break while Winfield upped their game. For the visitors Drake Lester stood out as the MVP while William Whaley and Jonathan Warner, the General’s goalkeeper, impressed for the home team.