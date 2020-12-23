Essential reporting in volatile times.

CROSS LANES — Cross Lanes United Methodist Church invites the community to Christmas eve services.

From 1 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, the church will observe “The Journey To The Manger,” when the community is invited into the church for a guided, prayerful art walk. Six prayer stations, based on scriptures leading up to Jesus’ birth, will be set up throughout the church building. All stations will feature original art by congregants, and every participant will be guided through the sanctuary where Mark Martin will be performing on his harp. COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced, with mandatory masks, social distancing and limited people in the building at one time.

From 5-5:15 p.m., the community is invited to a brief outdoor Vespers Service led by Pastor Krysta and Music Director Justin Valleau in the Cross Lanes UMC parking lot. The Vespers service will feature prayer and the singing of traditional carols. For more information, call 304-776-3081.

