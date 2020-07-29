CHARLESTON — The Culture Center, located on the State Capitol Complex, is currently open to the public with slight changes to its operating hours. The building will be open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays until further notice.
The West Virginia State Museum, located in the Culture Center, will still operate under normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The maximum occupancy allowed in the state museum will be limited to 52 people.
Visitors will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines at all times. Museum staff will wear face coverings and will follow special cleaning guidelines in accordance with best practices from the West Virginia DHHR and CDC.
All visitors to the museum are encouraged to wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken upon entry. All visitors will also be asked to fill out the West Virginia State Visitor COVID-19 Screening Form.
The West Virginia State Museum Gift Shop also will adjust its normal business hours and be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays.
For more information, contact the West Virginia State Museum at 304-558-0220.