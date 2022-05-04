HURRICANE — A community campaign is underway to help a popular downtown cafe to reopen its doors.
Drip’s Cafe on Main announced that Saturday, April 30, would be its last day of business.
Owner Rob Vanater opened the coffee shop/eatery at 2759 Main St. in 2019, after finding success with his Drip Coffee cafe at Area 34. At Drip’s Cafe on Main, he offered the same coffee drinks customers had loved at his original cafe, along with home-style meals created with locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
But then came the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by rapid inflation, and it proved too much for the beloved cafe.
One customer won’t sit idly by and watch his favorite downtown haunt disappear. Jace Heller began a GoFundMe campaign and is calling on fellow customers to lend a hand and a few bucks.
“There is still hope that we can keep this dream of Robby’s alive and growing,” Heller wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Robby Vanater is the backbone of the small business community here in Putnam County. He is incredibly supportive of all local businesses in our area and is always the first person to lend a helping hand. He has created a wonderful environment for the community to gather at Drip’s Cafe on Main. He has the best coffee in town, delicious lunch sandwiches, and amazing homemade dinners. He provides a space for local artists to play live music and display their art. I can’t imagine Main Street without this local business. Main Street is a better place with Robby and his beloved coffee shop The Drip’s Cafe on Main being a part of this town.”
As of press time, the campaign had received 45 donations totaling $2,612 — with a total goal of $15,000.
“Even if we can’t raise enough money to keep the doors open, it would still be a tremendous way to help (Vanater) get by during this difficult time,” Heller wrote. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of our help.”
In a personal farewell to customers, Vanater posted on Drip’s Cafe on Main Facebook page that closing his shop was an extremely difficult decision.
“This has been the most amazing journey to share with you all and I cannot thank you enough for all your love and support over the past almost three years on Main Street,” he wrote. “Drip’s café on Main was a place to gather, a place to get a delicious home-cooked meal, a place where all are welcome, and most importantly a place where a friendly face and delicious cup of coffee could bring a smile to your face even on the toughest days. This was my dream and I’m thankful to each and every one of you that has ever stepped foot in the door.”
To view the GoFundMe or to contribute, visit https://gf.me/v/c/hh2y/the-drips-cafe-on-main-savethedrip.